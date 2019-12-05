Paul and Karine update: 90 Day Fiance stars back together after divorce threats?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It may not be divorce for Paul Staehle and Karine Martins after all — not that many 90 Day Fiance fans believed them anyway.

After first reporting that their apartment in Manaus was robbed last month before announcing, right after that, Karine was filing for divorce in that same Brazilian city.

Paul has given a couple more updates while he was still in Brazil, telling those who follow him that he would be “heading up the Amazon” to try and talk to Karine about, at the very least, coming to live in the U.S. without him.

After that, Paul shared a video of himself on a boat. Also appearing in the video was Pierre, who was in the arms of another man, assumed to be Karine’s brother. Then, there was the family photo with Santa that had people scratching their heads. Why were Paul and Karine going to visit a mall Santa if headed for divorce?

Now, Paul may have given us our answers.

“I thank God we came to a peaceful agreement and have returned home safe,” Paul wrote in a message shared in his Instagram stories.

It’s still not entirely clear if Paul and Karine plan on staying together and married or if he was just able to convince her to return to the U.S. with their son Pierre. However, he did say they had “returned home,” so fans could assume the two will be staying there together.

Further fueling speculation that Paul and Karine have reconciled, or possibly never split up at all, is a post shared by the Brazilian reality star. She shared a photo of their home in Kentucky with the message, “Good morning” and an American flag.

There has been speculation that Paul and Karine may have been filming for another season of 90 Day Fiance. Last season, they were on The Other Way, which may have posed a problem when it came to doing another season. It was well known that the pair spent most of this past year living in Kentucky.

Is it possible that they could return for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way with footage of Paul chasing Karine up the Amazon and begging her to move back home?