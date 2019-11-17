Paul Staehle and Karine Martins divorce announcement confuses 90 Day Fiance fans

It hasn’t even been a full week since Paul Staehle told the world that Karine Martins was planning to divorce him again. Now, 90 Day Fiance fans are sharing their confusion, wondering if the divorce is really going to happen this time.

Those who have watched Paul and Karine over several seasons on various spin-offs of 90 Day Fiance were already skeptical about the divorce news. After all, this isn’t the first or second time Karine has threatened to leave Paul.

In fact, they were separated right before Karine learned she was pregnant with Pierre and the reconciled when she gave birth because she wanted to give Paul a chance to be a good father.

Paul and Karine’s latest divorce drama

After Paul Staehle announced that Karine was filing for divorce in Manaus, she confirmed it. Karine even said she was busy looking for a lawyer to represent her.

Then, the Brazilian 90 Day Fiance star went about getting a bit of a makeover, showing off her new eyebrows and facial treatments to fans.

Meanwhile, Paul has been updating his fans too and that’s where the confusion comes in.

90 Day Fiance couple is still spending time together?

Even after telling everyone that they are headed for divorce, Paul and Karine aren’t really showing any signs of distress. And for a short time, they were even still doing cameos together.

Ultimately, Paul announced that the cameos would be “unbookable temporarily” so that he could “go up the Amazon to try to convince [Karine] to live with Pierre in USA” even if she doesn’t want to be with him.

That was posted just two days after the divorce announcement, which let 90 Day Fiance fans know that the two were still together, at least at that time.

Now, Paul has posted an Instagram Live video that has his followers scratching their heads again. He shared footage of a boat ride he was taking and in the video, we could clearly see Pierre being held by Karine’s brother as well as Karine in the background.

If things are going so bad for Paul and Karine that they are heading for divorce, then what are they doing on a boat together?

Some 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t surprised that Paul and Karine are divorcing as many think that the pair should have split a long time ago.

Paul and Marine getting a divorce?

No surprises there! Never seen a relationship so toxic. plus the language barrier.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll #90dayfiancetheotherway — COUNTESS OLUFUNMI (@dafumes) November 14, 2019

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance Paul announced that Karine has filed for divorce. Who didn’t see that coming? Is anyone interested or even care anymore? #90dayfiancetheotherway — All In (@AllIin123) November 13, 2019

Others aren’t convinced that the reality TV couple is really splitting. After rumors that the two were back to filming something for the 90 Day Fiance franchise and with their history of divorce threats, some just won’t be convinced until a divorce is filed and completed. Can you blame them?

#90DayFiance Hold on to your seats…..shocking news….

Karine & Paul are divorcing… 🙄again …..for real this time? pic.twitter.com/61dCEL98Yz — NYPeach (@Jekily1) November 13, 2019

With Pierre in the picture now, a Paul Stahle and Karine Martins divorce is a bit more complicated, especially if she ends up heading back home to Brazil.