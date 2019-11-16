90 Day Fiance’s Karine Martins gets a makeover amid Paul Staehle divorce drama

Karine Martins is ready for her glow up.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently told her husband that she wants a divorce (again), leaving fans to wonder if this is the real deal this time. It’s certainly not the first or even the second time Karine has told Paul Staehle that she wants to separate.

This time around, Karine is doing things a bit different. After living in the U.S. with Paul and baby Pierre for months, she went back to Manaus, Brazil and made her announcement there. And while Paul has been plotting to get her back, or to at least get her to come live in the U.S. without him, Karine has been making moves to improve her appearance.

Karine shared a group of photos during her visit to what looks like an esthetician’s office. In the caption, she wrote, “Ontem eu fui fazer um alongamento com a @nubianevesmegahair e uma micropigmentação e limpeza rosto com a @thaismarques_pro eu estou amando 😍 profissional” which translates to “Yesterday I went for a stretch with @nubianevesmegahair and a micropigmentation and face cleansing with @thaismarques_pro I’m loving 😍 professional.”

In another photo, shared to her Instagram stories, Karine showed off some waxing she was having done to her eyebrows too. She has been absolutely glowing in photos lately.

It looks like Karine is living her best life right now with Paul not in the picture. Whether they will get back together or not is still up in the air. Some 90 Day Fiance fans think it’s all for drama and headlines as they are expected to be filming more for one of the 90 Day spinoffs. Others seem to think they might actually be done for good.

These two keep going back and forth with this divorce nonsense. Just divorce and call it a day, already. Good grief. — MilkTea & IceCream (@OnigiriChan) November 11, 2019

Either way, Karine Martins is making sure that she meets the next challenges with clear skin and perfectly shaped eyebrows.