Loren Brovarnik from 90 Day Fiance opens up about her ‘biggest postpartum struggle’

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik has shared her biggest postpartum struggle: feeling good about her post-baby body. The TLC star has been quite candid about what she’s going through since giving birth to her son on April 14, and she shares much of her journey on Instagram.

Loren posted an Instagram story with an unfiltered selfie on July 28 along with the caption: “This is me. Unfiltered. 3 months and 3 weeks postpartum.”

She posted the selfie in response to a fan who asked, “How are you dealing with the pressure to lose the preg weight? I struggle daily.”

Loren suffered from body dysmorphia in the past

Loren also said, “I’ve suffered with body dysmorphia for as long as I can remember. Really. And it’s hard because what I see versus what everyone else sees is different.”

She continued, “And having all these people criticize you and judge you doesn’t make it any easier (but I choose to put myself out there). But this is me and MY journey.”

She said that the hardest part for her is getting started with exercise, but she wears sneakers during the day to keep herself motivated. Loren tries to walk for 10 minutes a day, even if it’s at a slow pace. Being a busy mom probably helps keep her moving as well!

Loren has been candid about motherhood on Instagram

Loren has been opening up about motherhood on Instagram frequently, even sharing her battle with postpartum depression. The 90 Day Fiance shared an Instagram shot with her son Shai Josef on May 27 with the caption “Being a new mom is a rollercoaster of emotions. I’ve felt excited, exhausted, scared, in pain and every other emotion you can think of! I’ve experienced some postpartum depression and I’ve struggled with judgment and people sharing unsolicited advice.”

She described the nerves she has felt while taking care of her son, writing, “Am I putting his diaper on too tight? Did I burp him enough? Am I nursing properly? Is it ok for me to cry?”

Loren and Alexei welcomed their son Shai Josef on April 14

Loren and her husband Alexei welcomed their son Shai Josef on April 14. Loren has been incredibly honest in her Instagram posts since then in hopes that other mothers will relate. The reality star had a tough labor and wasn’t able to see her newborn baby for 24 hours.

The new mom even posted a picture of her body just 13 days after giving birth, claiming she was “beyond exhausted” and hadn’t brushed her hair or had time to shower.

Loren recently launched a box for “mommy and me must-haves”

The TLC star hasn’t only been busy with baby Shai. She recently launched a website that sells a box of her favorite products for pregnancy and infant care.

Fans can get on a waitlist for the “mommy and me must-haves” that Loren says she personally uses. She claims the box will launch in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned on the 90 Day Fiance alum’s Instagram page, where she frequently updates fans on what is going on in her life during motherhood.

