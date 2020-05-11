Loren Brovarnik blasts troll that tried to shame her for having a baby

Most 90 Day Fiance fans are really excited about Loren Brovarnik’s new baby boy Shai.

Ever since becoming a mom, Loren has been eager to share her new journey with her social media followers, sharing pictures and videos as she and Alexei navigate this new chapter of their lives.

As usual, there’s someone out there just waiting to take the wind out of her sails.

The Instagram troll said what?

Loren must have been heated because it’s not often that she takes time out to lash out at the social media trolls who send her nasty messages. But when some random person tried to shame her for having a baby, she couldn’t let it slide.

The popular 90 Day Fiance star shared a screenshot of her DMs that showed where a troll slid in with a comment on a recent Instagram story she shared. What it said was shocking.

“Ugh baby that will have Tourette’s because the parents are selfish a**holes that should have adopted,” the message read.

Mama Bear Loren is not having it

“It’s one thing to TRY and bring me down (inserts chuckles)…” Loren wrote. “But bring my son into this — you’re messing with the WRONG mama bear!”

Then, Loren called out her troll — whose name she didn’t even bother to cover — and told her to get a life.

It’s too bad that Loren shared this in her Instagram stories and not on her page. One can only imagine what her 90 Day Fiance fanbase would have to say to the person who said something so nasty to her about her child.

Then, she posted a Shai to let everyone know that he’s not bothered by the message at all.

Loren Brovarnik is a Tourette Association of America ambassador

It’s no secret that Loren Brovarnik has Tourette’s Syndrome, as it was something talked about on the show. She’s even become an ambassador for the Tourette Association of America.

Loren used to be embarrassed by her ticks and only opened up about her condition after it was noticed on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance. Now, she embraces this difference and has even proclaimed that it’s a part of who she is.

And while Tourette’s Syndrom certainly can be inherited, that shouldn’t stop her from building a family with Alexei.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quaranted airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.