Alexei and Loren Brovarnik’s baby: See the latest pictures of the 90 Day Fiance newborn

90 Day Fiancé stars Alexei and Loren Brovarnik have shared pictures of their new baby. The first-time parents welcomed a son this past Tuesday and are proudly showing off the newest member of their family.

Fans of Loren and Alexei have followed their love story beginning with 90 Day Fiancé. They also starred in spin-offs of the hit TLC show, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? The new parents will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this year.

Baby boy Brovarnik

The proud parents wasted no time-sharing photos of their son on social media. Loren was first to announce the family now consists of three members.

“And then there were 3!! Making his big debut BabyBrov! When: 4/14/2020 Time: 4:26 pm Weight: 5lbs, 10oz Height: 19 inches Mommy, daddy, and baby are all doing great! We will be sharing his name sometime next week. So be on the lookout! During these crazy times, this is the smile we needed,” Loren captioned several photos from their son’s birth.

Although Alexei and Loren are thrilled to be parents and have shared multiple photos of their firstborn, they are waiting to share his name. The couple is keeping his moniker private until a big reveal they are planning next week.

Loren also posted a photo of her little family, with Alexei holding their newborn son, as well as photos of the baby decked out in a Rolling Stones onesie.

The best gift ever

Alexei and Loren have been embracing parenthood since learning they were expecting. The couple announced their family was expanding last October. Loren documented her pregnancy on Instagram, including her baby shower and baby gender reveal.

She admitted to being excited and scared for the newest chapter in their lives. Loren was open and honest regarding her pregnancy journey, including how she and her husband were preparing for their first child.

One thing the couple has already learned about having a baby is nothing ever goes as planned. Baby boy Brovarnik arrived a month early. Loren shared with Us Weekly that their baby was not due until May.

The little guy had other plans. His parents have said he is the “light and smile” they needed as the world deals with the current health climate.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed a beautiful baby boy this week. They have been proudly showing off their son since the day he was born. The little guy completes their crazy journey to becoming what fans have watched unfold since they starred on 90 Day Fiancé.