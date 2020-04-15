Loren Brovarnik gave birth to first child with husband Alexei

It was just yesterday that Loren and Alexei were showing off her baby bump from inside of their house but things changed quickly for the 90 Day Fiance stars, and now, they are first time parents.

On the same day that Alexei shared that photo of himself and his wife in face masks and on their way to the doctor, she had her baby.

Loren wasn’t due until May, but their baby had other plans and decided to make an early entrance.

Loren shares big baby news

Baby Brovarnik is here.

Loren and Alexei didn’t keep the birth of their first son a secret for long and quickly took to social media to fill us all in.

According to Loren, their baby boy is healthy, weighing in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces, and he is 19 inches long. Loren and Alexei’s first son was born on April 14, at 4:26 p.m.

“Mommy, daddy and baby are all doing great,” according to Loren.

She has not shared Baby Brovarnik’s name yet and is teasing 90 Day Fiance fans about the big reveal. Loren said to be on the lookout for the name reveal next week, giving her fans something to look forward to.

And for those who might be wondering how she feels about giving birth in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Loren said, “During these crazy times, this is the smile we needed.”

Be sure to scroll through all the precious pictures and to see a message from Loren at the end.

Another celebration for the Brovarniks

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has been a hamper on 2020 for most, Alexei and Loren Brovarnik have a lot to celebrate.

In addition to the birth of their first son, the 90 Day Fiance couple also shared recently that Alexei is now a U.S. citizen.

From the time his K-1 visa was approved, Alexei and Loren have been working to make this dream come true, and they did it with just months to spare before their baby was born.

Alexei also made news recently while spending time in The Bahamas prior to all the shutdowns when he saved a drunk man from drowning.

Video of the incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral with many 90 Day Fiance fans hailing Alexei as a hero for saving the man after his own friends nearly let him drown.

Congratulations to Loren and Alexei on the birth of their son and for having the best start to 2020 possible!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.