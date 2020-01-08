90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shares that husband Alexei is a U.S. citizen now

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik have a lot to celebrate lately. The 90 Day Fiance couple recently announced to their fans that they are expecting a baby boy, and now, Loren has shared even more great news about their future.

After their journey to bring Alex to the U.S. on a K-1 visa was documented on the TLC series 90 Day Fiance, the pair announced that they are at the end of the road. The process, which can take years for some couples, is complete after Alexei was granted U.S. citizenship.

On Instagram, Loren announced the great news by posting a photo of the pair with her smiling and Alex sleeping on the couch. In the caption, she wrote, “What a busy, yet exciting day!! 😁 Our full ’90 Day Fiancé’ process in its entirety has been completed!!”

Loren shared even more details about Alexei’s journey to citizenship in her Instagram stories. She wrote, “We just had Alex’s citizenship interview and he passed it. After years of applications, waiting, hard work and patience, @alex_brovarnik got approved to be a U.S. citizen.”

The happy couple also shared a video to announce the great news.

“So we just had Alex’s citizenship interview and what happened?” Loren asked in the video seen below.

Alex responded, “I passed it!”

Then, Loren took the time to thank their lawyer, who was present and made an appearance in the video, for all of her help.

This is wonderful news for Alexei and Loren, who appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and continue to be fan favorites of the TLC franchise with appearances on the popular Pillow Talk spinoff.

They are currently preparing to welcome their first child together, a son, in May 2020, and now, they can do so without any worries about Alexei’s citizenship.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.