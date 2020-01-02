Alexei and Loren Brovarnik share their gender reveal — Is this 90 Day Fiance couple having a boy or a girl?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik are one of the most loved couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. So when the pair revealed that they were expecting, naturally, TLC viewers were curious to find out if they were having a boy or a girl.

The Brovarniks have promised for weeks that when they know the gender of their baby, they will share the news with their 90 Day Fiance following.

As we barely step into 2020, Loren and Alexei were sure to follow through, letting everyone know if they were expecting a boy or a girl after what looked to be a very fun gender reveal party.

Previously, fans of the couple thought that Loren and Alexei might be expecting a boy based on things he said on social media. It seems that Alexei had been referring to their unborn baby as “he” in Instagram videos, but they insisted that they didn’t know up until the reveal party that Loren shared online.

In a series of photos, the Brovarniks revealed that they are indeed having a boy.

Loren wrote in the caption of the photo share, “Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY! 💙 We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way! And we just can’t wait to meet our son this May!”

It turns out that Alexei may have had a hunch that the pair were having a boy.

After sharing the same pictures to his own Instagram, Alexei wrote, “Loren was I bit shocked but I knew it 👦 needless to say we wouldn’t have it any other way! We can’t wait to meet our son this May!”

Congratulations to the happy 90 Day Fiance couple on the upcoming birth of your baby boy!