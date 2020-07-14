Loren Brovarnik reveals complicated birth for baby Shai and why she didn’t see her baby for 24 hours

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their adorable baby boy, Shai into the world in April 2020–one month earlier than his due date.

Since then, the couple has been sharing lots of cute pics and videos of their growing toddler on social media.

However, now Loren is opening up to fans on social media –and apparently Shai’s birth had more complications than we even knew about.

The couple shared an update from the hospital after the baby was born but a lot happened behind the scenes that the first time parents have not talked about publicly before this.

Now we’re finding out lots of details about the complications Loren endured while giving birth to Shai.

Baby Shai was born with a true knot

Loren shared a post on Instagram thanking nurses for their service. She also revealed that baby Shai was born with a complication.

“As you all know, I had a C-section and Shai was born with a true knot. I was on a magnesium drip and couldn’t see my baby for a full 24 hours after I gave birth. What an emotionally draining experience.”

In case you’re wondering what that means, a true knot is a knot that formed in Shai’s umbilical cord.

It is rare and “occurs in only 2 percent of pregnancies.” In extreme cases, true knots can cause asphyxiation and can lead to brain damage or death.

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast member thanked the nurse that helped her throughout the difficult medical issue –which was further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loren says “We had an amazing nurse, Alice, who showed us the ropes in just the 3 days we were in the hospital. She checked on our baby in the NICU too and would give us updates since we couldn’t be there due to COVID-19.”

Loren says it was a scary time

The 32-year old continued to show gratitude to her nurse Alice, who took care of her and baby Shai.

She wrote, “We bonded so much over our time together, we actually cried when we left her because she really helped us since our families couldn’t be at the hospital with us.” From explaining how lucky we were with the true knot, to teaching me to pump and even swaddle. Miss Alice made a scary time for us, a little bit easier. ”

Now, after a scary pregnancy, Loren has much to be thankful for as mommy and baby are now healthy and happy.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.