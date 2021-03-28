Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announce gender of baby number two

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announce the gender of baby number two. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik continue to be fan-favorites among 90 Day Fiance fans. The wholesome couple stole the hearts of fans all over the world thanks to their respectful love and unconditional support for one another throughout their time on the show.

After the birth of their first child, baby Shai, the Brovarnik family became a unit of three. Long-time fans know that Loren and Alexei have always wanted children and that baby Shai was unlikely to be the couple’s only child.

At one point Loren revealed that she wanted four children, while Alexei only wanted two. So, naturally, the couple came to a compromise and settled on three.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

And it seems Loren and Alexei are that much closer to completing their family and are ready to take the ride once again as they recently announced that they’re expecting baby number two.

Along with their new announcement, Alexei took to his Instagram recently with another big update on the newest member of their family when he shared a video from the couple’s gender reveal.

Loren and Alexei reveal gender of baby number two

In the clip posted to Alexei’s Instagram page, he kicked a soccer ball filled with powder that would reveal the baby’s gender, while Loren and Shai stood on the sidelines in anticipation.

When he ran up and kicked the ball, blue powder spilled out, revealing that the couple is expecting another baby boy!

“Building up our team !!!” Alexei captioned the video post.

Loren announced baby number two was on the way in adorable Instagram post

Earlier this month, Loren shared a picture to her Instagram announcing that the Brovarnik family was expanding.

In the post, Loren, Alexei, and Shai all pose for an excited photo in t-shirts pointing out their roles in the family. But it was Shai’s t-shirt that revealed the news. It read, “Big Brother.”

Loren captioned the post, “It’s true, we are expecting Babybrov #2! we figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer! We need to think of a nickname for our little embryo – please help us out and comment one below.”

Several 90 Day Fiance stars stopped by the post to express their happiness and excitement for the couple.

“Amazing news Loren! Wishing you guys the best [red heart emojis] congratulations on the new addition [red heart emojis],” wrote Paola Mayfield.

Elizabeth Potthast-Castravet commented, “Yay!! Congratulations! So exciting [red heart emoji].”

Other comments of excitement were posted by Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier, David Toborowsky, and Anny Springs.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.