90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik gives up, admits Shai looks like Alexei

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik has always been eager to prove that Shai takes after her than Alexei. For months, the TLC star appeared to be in a friendly competition with her husband as to who their son looks like.

But now, it looks like Loren finally accepted that Shai resembles his dad the most. Do fans agree?

90 Day Fiance: Shai turns 9 months old

First-time parents Loren and Alexei are still over the moon nearly a year after welcoming Shai into the world. The 90 Day Fiance couple’s son recently turned nine months old and fans can’t get enough of his cuteness.

To mark the special day, Loren shared an adorable photo of Shai, looking cuter than ever on his baby month blanket. The Pillow Talk star marked the number “9,” symbolizing Shai turning one month older.

Loren also noted that her son is now “officially out in the world longer than [he] was inside mommy’s belly.”

Time flies fast for the new mom and in just three months’ time, she’ll officially have a one-year-old boy running around the house.

Loren says son looks more like Alexei now

Loren Brovarnik also gave fans updates on baby Shai’s latest milestones. The 90 Day Fiance celeb revealed her son now weighs 18.5lbs and has grown taller, 29″ to be exact.

Alexei’s little boy now has four teeth and already started eating soft foods. Shai continues to be an active kid who enjoys crawling more than ever. He’s into cuddles and laughing a lot lately as well.

Interestingly, it looks like Loren is starting to embrace Shai’s resemblance to her husband even more. In the same post, she proudly showed off her son’s onesie with texts that read, “Yes. I know, I look like my daddy!”

90 Day Fiance: Shai continues to win the hearts of fans

Meanwhile, Shai Josef continues to be adored by 90 Day Fiance fans. The first child of Loren and Alexei Brovarnik easily captured the hearts of many with his cuteness.

At just nine months old, the little boy already looks like a pro in front of the camera. Loren is confident that he could easily pass as a baby model — thanks to his chunky legs and radiant smile.

And it seems that Loren is serious about getting Shai in the modeling world. The reality star has been looking for a baby agent, hoping that her son could land his first gig. With Shai’s charm, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him as a baby model for famous brands soon.

