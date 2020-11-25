Is Loren Brovarnik pregnant again? Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans suspect she might be

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are staples on the successful TLC spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

The show includes past and present couples who watch the latest episodes of the show and give their commentary throughout.

Fans of the show are used to watching Loren and Alexei enjoy the episodes and, quite often, an alcoholic beverage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Is Loren hinting at baby number two with her drink choices on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk?

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk fans are aware that Loren’s drink of choice is generally a glass of wine. But, it’s been pointed out that in the last few episodes, she’s opted for other drinks – with no wine in sight.

This change in their usual 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk routine has fans wondering if she might already be pregnant with baby number two.

Loren often shares updates with her followers on Instagram and that includes discussing how many children she and Alexei would like to have in the future.

Baby Shai was born in April of this year, and shortly after his birth, Loren confirmed that Alexei wants four children, while she only wants two. She went on to explain that they decided to meet in the middle and settle on three children.

Read More Anny from 90 Day Fiance shows off growing baby bump as due date approaches

Loren has been open about her postpartum struggles

Baby Shai may be one of the couple’s greatest blessings so far, but the journey to happiness was a rough one. Loren explained that Shai’s birth was traumatic.

It included a c-section birth and Shai also had a “true-knot,” which is a knot tied in his umbilical cord.

Once he was born, Loren was unable to see him for the first 24 hours of his life. However, Loren did explain that she was grateful to have the medical staff that she did. She particularly thanked a nurse who helped the couple learn how to take care of Shai before they left the hospital.

On top of being a new mom, Loren also struggled with her self-esteem in the weeks after Shai’s birth, in part thanks to postpartum depression.

Loren explained that she’s always had body dysmorphia, which causes her to see herself in a much harsher light than others may view her. She’s worked consistently to work on her self-love and appreciation for all her body has done for her.

In an Instagram post, Loren confessed, “Being a new mom is a rollercoaster of emotions. I’ve felt excited, exhausted, scared, in pain and every other emotion you can think of! I’ve experienced some postpartum depression and I’ve struggled with judgment and people sharing unsolicited advice.”

The couple has yet to make any sort of announcement to confirm or deny this rumor.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.