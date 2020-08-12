Loren Brovarnik reveals how many children she and Alexei want

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are among the most-loved couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Since first appearing on Season 3 of the show back in 2015, they have starred on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

In April, the happy couple welcomed their first child together, a boy named Shai Josef.

Now, Loren has revealed whether she and Alex plan to add any more babies to their family.

Loren addressed baby plans on Instagram

Loren is active on Instagram, and when a fan asked if she and Alex were planning on having more children, she explained.

“Alex wanted 4 and I wanted 2, so we’ve negotiated to meet in the middle and God willing…3,” she said.

Loren had a somewhat difficult time during her pregnancy, and Shai’s 4-week early arrival during the pandemic was stressful for both parents. Loren has also said that she has had a tough time after giving birth, but despite the challenges, she and Alex are loving parenthood.

Loren detailed her post-partum challenges

In an Instagram post last week, Loren explained the challenges she’s had since Shai’s birth.

She said that she’s struggled with post-partum depression and that mental health conditions she had prior to Shai’s birth- including OCD and body dysmorphia- have worsened after pregnancy.

“Do I cry behind closed doors? ABSOLUTELY! A lot. Am I ashamed with how I look sometimes? TOTALLY (thanks body dysmorphia),” Loren explained in the post.

But Loren said that she always tries to stay positive and remember that she’s not alone. “I am not the only one,” she wrote, “I just choose to bring light to it because another truth is, we are beautiful just the way we are and we need to be reminded of it!! This body grew, carried and birthed a beautiful baby boy and hopefully more to come sooner than later.”

She concluded with advice to her followers. “Whether you’re going through postpartum like I am, or not, just remember it’s OK to cry. It’s ok to have your moments of feeling bad but it’s more important to remind yourself YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!!”

Loren even said she has a catchphrase that she uses to motivate herself: “I put the ‘ME’ in awesome!”

Loren’s positivity has endeared her to fans, and they can continue to follow her journey on social media and see her with Alex and Shai on Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.