Loren Brovarnik shares an update with 90 Day Fiance fans as baby Shai turns seven months old

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik shared an adorable update on her seven-month-old son Shai.

Shai is the first child for both Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik.

Loren shares that Shai is growing quickly

Taking to Instagram, Loren shared a sweet snap of baby Shai along with a few updates on just how he is growing.

“Shabbat Shalom! I am 7 months old today! Coming in hot at a whopping 17lbs and 27″!” she began the post. “I am teething like crazy, finding my voice more and more and I love napping on mommy and bonding with daddy.”

She continued, “I love my parents hugs and kisses and they love squeezing my rolls. I’ve learned to choose my battles. And as always, I love dancing!”

Fans also commented on how quickly Shai is growing.

“So adorable [heart eyes emoji] don’t you just love when they start to babble [kissy face emoji][praying hands emoji],” wrote one follower.

“He is such a cutie, good job mom and dad! [clapping hands emoji],” said another.

One quick look at Loren’s Instagram and it’s easy to see why followers love baby Shai so much, as she often posts cute snaps of the seven-month-old.

Fans want to know if Loren and Alexei will be having more children

While many fans comment on just how cute Shai is, there are others who continue to pry into the couple’s private lives and they want to know when they’re planning on adding another baby.

“Seems like you were just pregnant yesterday! Time for baby #2?” asked one follower.

Loren shut down the idea by responding simply with three laughing face emojis. So while fans may want to see more babies in the couple’s future, it doesn’t look like it will be anytime soon.

2020 has been a big year for Loren and Alexei

While 2020 has brought plenty of bad news, that hasn’t been the case for Loren and Alexei.

In addition to the birth of their son in April of this year, it was also a big year for the 90 Day Fiance couple in terms of immigration status.

In January, the couple announced that after waiting what seemed like forever, Alexei had finally become a U.S. citizen. This was wonderful news, especially considering the rumors that their marriage was a sham just for Alexei to get his green card.

The couple continues to shut down their haters and thrive in their happiness.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus at TLC.