90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik says Shai is the ‘biggest faker’

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star Loren Brovarnik continues to enjoy motherhood now more than ever. Alexei Brovarnik’s wife has been a hands-on mom to their son, Shai, and she definitely loves it.

Now that little Shai is growing up fast, Loren couldn’t help but admire him even more. The TLC celeb often gushes about him on social media, regularly sharing updates about his latest milestones.

90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik gushes at big boy Shai

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik’s son, Shai Josef, continues to win the hearts of many. The 90 Day Fiance baby instantly became a fan-favorite — all thanks to his undeniable cuteness.

Loren regularly blesses Instagram with adorable photos and videos of baby Shai. Recently, she proudly shared his latest milestone — he’s already learning to walk.

The 90 Day Fiance mom couldn’t believe how time flies so fast, especially with babies. It’ll only be a matter of time before Shai starts running around the house.

Loren also shared videos of Shai’s contagious laugh. Many 90 Day Fiance fans find it very uplifting, especially during such difficult times. Loren and Alex’s son is just a toddler but his impact on people is definitely impressive.

Loren says Shai is a fake crier

Of course, it’s not always giggles and playtime with Shai Josef. Loren Brovarnik revealed that her son also has tantrums, just like any other kid his age. But Shai’s crying moments seem more adorable than the rest.

It turns out, Loren and Alexei’s son is a pro at faking his cries. The 90 Day Fiance star took to her Instagram Stories and shared Shai’s supposed fake crying. In the clip, viewers see the cute tot kneeling on the floor, making adorable crying faces.

At one point, Shai briefly stopped “crying” and looked at the camera before going back to his fake sob. Loren described his son as the “biggest faker,” adding that his fake crying is “out of this universe.”

90 Day Fiance: Lauren and Alexei Brovarnik prepare for son’s first birthday

Meanwhile, Shai Brovarnik is about to turn 1 and his parents are excitedly gearing up for it. Loren, in particular, revealed that they are currently preparing for the big day.

The 90 Day Fiance star said they’re going to throw a birthday party for Shai but will only invite their family. Loren also revealed that the theme of his party is Mr. Wonderful. Shai was born on April 14, 2020 at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.