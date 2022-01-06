90 Day Fiance: David Toborowsky opens up about his weight loss after dropping 10 pant sizes

David Toborowsky says his wife Annie Suwan has been helping with his weight loss. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star David Toborowsky looks like a shadow of his former self these days, and it’s all thanks to whopping weight loss that led to him dropping 10 pants sizes.

That’s not an easy feat considering that David’s wife Annie Suwan is a chef in her own right and is constantly whipping up a host of delicious meals from her Thai culture.

Annie offers online cooking classes and fans have been begging her to publish a cookbook after seeing her mouthwatering dishes on social media. In 2020, the couple even had a cooking show, Spice it Up with Annie & David, which aired on Facebook.

It’s fair to say that food is a major part of David’s life but he is learning to make healthier choices, and it has already started to pay off.

David Toborowsky opens up about recent weight loss

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star and his wife Annie had a recent interview to promote their upcoming TLC spinoff. However, during the chat with Us Weekly, talks quickly turned to David’s slimmer figure.

David revealed that their recent trip to Annie’s home country of Thailand inspired him to kickstart his health journey.

“When I was there [I was ] walking more…and came back and said I was just gonna get back into this,” said the 53-year-old.

However, David noted that he’s being realistic with this challenge and admitted, “I started doing somewhat low carb. I’m not perfect with it cause if you go to a Mexican restaurant, you can’t just not eat chips.”

Annie has been supporting David on his weight loss journey

During their chat with the media outlet Annie also shared how she has been helping David drop the extra weight. She ensures that he goes to sleep before she does so that he doesn’t double back into the kitchen.

“I want to make sure he’s asleep before me because I will look at the refrigerator, you will see him try to open [refrigerator] after dinner,” said Annie. “I just say ‘bye,’ close [the] refrigerator, and go back to bed with an empty stomach.”

However, David has been doing a lot more than just avoiding late-night snacks to drop 10 pants sizes as he gears up for the premiere of their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star also noted that he walks “every day and just recently joined a gym,” but he’s taking things one day at a time.

“It’s a slow process,” said David. “I didn’t gain it quickly, and I’m not gonna lose it quickly.”

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will premiere on Monday, January 10 at 9/8c on TLC.