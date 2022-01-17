90 Day Fiance fans call out Annie Suwan’s family for ‘bullying’ and ‘fat-shaming’ David Toborowsky

90 Day Fiance viewers called out Annie Suwan’s family for “bullying” her husband David Toborowsky. Pic credit: TLC

David & Annie: After the 90 Days star Annie Suwan’s family insulted her husband David Toborowsky and 90 Day Fiance fans came to his defense.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met David and Annie during Season 5 and they quickly became fan favorites.

Fans have enjoyed watching David and Annie’s journey so much that TLC gave them their own spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

In a preview clip from tonight’s episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple returned to Thailand where they visited Annie’s family ahead of bringing her cousin Amber and brother Jordan back with them stateside.

David Toborowsky struggles to climb mountain on David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie Suwan’s family insults him

As they hiked up a mountain, David initially led the way, until as he put it, “gravity caught up” with him and he struggled to keep up with the rest of the group, at one point stopping to catch his breath.

“My mind says one thing, my a** is telling me another,” David jokingly admitted during a confessional with Annie.

Annie’s family members began to make comments about David and during a solo confessional, her brother told cameras, “If I go to America and sneak out, I think I can run away in time. Before he’s able to run after me, I’d already be gone.”

Once David finally reached the top of the mountain with the rest of the group, one of Annie’s family members told him, “You are so slow. If you take the kids with you, how will you be able to take care of them?”

David replied, “I’m 53 years old, but I made it!”

That answer wasn’t good enough for Annie’s family member, Lom, who added, “If you take them to the US, they will eat only American food. They are going to get fat like you and become unhealthy.”

90 Day Fiance fans who watched the clip on TLC’s official Instagram page felt that Annie’s family was too cruel in the way they treated David and took to the comments to voice their disdain.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Annie’s family for ‘bullying’ David

“I don’t like how David gets bullied, [they’re] so mean to him and how Annie lets that happen 🤨 they’re so ungrateful,” commented one disgruntled fan.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer felt it was unfair for Annie to take part in fat-shaming David and commented, “Annie fat shaming and embarrassing her own husband. That’s as low as they come.”

More David & Annie: After the 90 Days viewers spoke out about Annie’s “ungrateful” family.

“Ungrateful human beings they now sleep in a nice house because of david and now [sic] body shaming him uneducated people,” read another comment from a critic.

Another critic wrote, “Her family is so unkind and ungrateful. You don’t want the kids to go and eat American food and ‘get fat’ fine stay where you are.”

Despite his appearance on David & Annie: After the 90 Days, David has actually dropped 10 pants sizes off-camera.

The Kentucky native and father of three shared recently that their trip to Thailand actually inspired his newfound weight loss.

David has been better about watching what he eats and incorporating exercise into his daily routine. And although he’s proud of his hard work, he’s being smart and realistic about it.

“It’s a slow process,” said David. “I didn’t gain it quickly, and I’m not gonna lose it quickly.”

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.