TLC launches brand new 90 Day Fiance spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days

90 Day Fiance’s David and Annie are getting their own show. Pic credit: TLC

David and Annie are one of the most beloved couples in 90 Day Fiance history for their unique storyline, obvious love for each other, fiery chemistry, and drama that seems to follow them. Now, viewers can delight in seeing them on their screens again in their own spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

Although David’s behavior and financial situation have been controversial at times in the past, he has managed to pull it together in recent years with Annie’s help and their 90 Day fame. Both of them have appeared on several other spinoffs before landing their very own on primetime.

90 Day viewers first saw the pair on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 3 of Happily Ever After? where their early relationship and marital struggles and triumphs were highlighted.

What viewers can expect from David & Annie: After the 90 Days

David and Annie will be moving into the next chapter of their lives which will include two new people that will flip their world upside down.

David and Annie will be traveling to Thailand and attempting to bring Annie’s 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber to America. They hope to give the teenagers more opportunities for their future in America.

While in Thailand, they will be faced with obstacle after unexpected obstacle as the road to guardianship may be harder than either of them ever expected.

Along the way, David will encounter some resistance from Annie’s family regarding his health and weight. They will also run into trouble when they have difficulty locating Jordan who may be second-guessing the move to America with David and Annie.

David and Annie are also known for their humor and there will be no shortage of that as well as the witty banter between the two of them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have been thriving after 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After?

David and Annie appeared on 90 Day: Foody Call. Pic credit: TLC

Since their rocky times in Kentucky were featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, David and Annie have moved to Scottsdale, Arizona.

They are big into promoting Cameo on social media and connecting with their fans, which has earned them a lot of supporters over the years.

David and Annie have been featured on 90 Day: Foody Call, have gotten their own cooking show on the TLC App, and been on Self Quarantine.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will premiere on Monday, January 10 at 9/8c on TLC.