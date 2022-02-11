Snoop Dogg shares video of David Toborowsky singing Nuthin but a ‘G’ Thang while getting eyebrows microbladed

David Toborowsky sang along to Snoop Dogg while having his eyebrows microbladed. Pic credit: TLC and ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

David Toborowsky singing along to a Snoop Dogg song while getting his eyebrows microbladed is the content 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t know they needed.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, David decided to undergo a cosmetic procedure and had his eyebrows microbladed.

Beverly Hills Microblading, where David had the procedure performed, shared a video of him during his microblading session.

90 Day Fiance star David Toborowsky sings along to Snoop Dogg while getting eyebrows microbladed, rapper shares video

In the hilarious video, Snoop Dogg’s song Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang played while David’s microblading technician got to work on his eyebrows.

Initially, the technician began her work in her typical attire. But when the lyrics began and she started lip-syncing, her outfit suddenly changed and she wore a tracksuit, a backwards hat, chunky gold chains, and sunglasses.

David sat quietly, with his eyes closed, tapping along and bobbing his head to the music until it was his turn to lip-sync Dr. Dre’s lyrics. David opened his eyes to mouth the lyrics, “Cuz you know I’m ’bout to rip s**t up,” before closing his eyes again and folding his hands across his torso.

The 90 Day Fiance star originally shared a screenshot of the video to his Instagram Stories in which he tagged Snoop Dogg.

The video, a shoutout to Snoop’s upcoming appearance during the Super Bowl LVI halftime Show, apparently caught the attention of Snoop Dogg himself, who then shared it to his own Instagram page.

Snoop didn’t caption the video, but it received nearly 100,000 likes and almost 1,500 comments.

Snoop Dogg and 90 Day Fiance fans loved the hilarious video of David

One of the comments on Snoop’s post came from David’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member from Season 5, Robert Springs.

Robert used a series of emojis to comment, “💯💯💯💯🔥,” to which David replied, “@robert90days7 hahaha so much fun.”

Model and actress Nina Marie Daniele commented, “Eyebrows on fleeeeek 😂”

“Omg it’s David from 90 day fiancé 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” read another comment from one of Snoop’s followers.

This isn’t the first cosmetic procedure that David has undergone. He also had hair transplant surgery in 2020 and admitted that his wife Annie colors his hair for him.

These days, when he’s not undergoing cosmetic procedures or singing along to Snoop Dogg, David and his wife Annie are appearing in their own 90 Day Fiance spinoff show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.