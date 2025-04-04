Here’s everything we know about MAFS Season 19

It’s time to bid goodbye to Season 18 of Married at First Sight, but a new season is on the horizon.

Fingers crossed that the wait time won’t be as long as last time, although that was a unique situation following the Season 17 backlash.

Season 18 wasn’t without controversy, but at least it ended with one successful marriage and some memorable moments.

The cheating scandal and couple swap between Madison Myers and David Trimble was the first in the franchise’s history.

However, Season 19 is already gearing up to be an unforgettable one.

The show will reportedly feature the first mother-daughter duo and the show’s oldest couple.

MAFS Season 19 was filmed in Austin, Texas

Season 19 will differ from previous seasons for several reasons, one of which is that the series will not be aired by Lifetime.

MAFS is moving to Peacock, and it will be interesting to see if longtime fans will tune in to the streaming network.

The show returned to Texas, marking the first time it scouted singles in Austin, having filmed past seasons in Houston and Dallas.

Viewers can look forward to a new batch of singles hoping to find their perfect match.

The Instagram account @mafsfan recently revealed the cast members and some tidbits about the singles, such as their ages, which range from a couple in their twenties to the eldest in their early sixties.

Season 19 teases the show’s oldest couple plus a mother-daughter duo

The MAFS producers have been listening to the fans because they’ve finally changed the age limit for the participants.

Last season, Thomas McDonald, who was 41 years old at the time of filming, was the oldest couple on the show, crazy as that sounds.

However, Season 19 will feature the franchise’s oldest couple, Rhonda and Patric, in their late 50s to early 60s.

A mother-daughter duo is reportedly also featured, but they’re saving the big reveal for the show.

Meanwhile, with the limited information provided, we did some detective work and reasoned that Belynda is the mother and Jayln is her daughter.

The brunette beauties share similar facial features; they both work in real estate, and given their age ranges, our bets are on these two.

The premiere date for the new season has not been released, but we’re guessing it will return sometime in the fall with experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pia Holec, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz at the helm.

Will you be tuning in to the new season on Peacock? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight is on hiatus on Lifetime.