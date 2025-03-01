Are the MAFS experts getting replaced next season — Here’s what we know

Married at First Sight viewers have continued to express disappointment with experts Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper, especially in recent seasons.

Kinetic Content, the production company behind MAFS, recently issued a casting call for marriage and relationship experts.

Could the post be a sign they’re about to replace the current experts?

The once-beloved marriage experiment has changed over the years, and something has to give.

Recently, the cast members seem more interested in gaining their 15 minutes of fame and a social media following than in getting married.

Season 17 was a recent example, with the cast plotting out storylines to deceive the experts and the viewers.

It all came to light during the reunion, but the cast weren’t the only ones who got backlash for how things went down.

Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr Pepper were embarrassed by the controversy, as fans of the slow slammed the experts for not doing enough research on the applicants.

However, with big changes happening in the MAFS universe, will the current experts get the boot?

Are the MAFS experts getting replaced?

A post on the Kinetic Content casting page has us concerned about the MAFS experts, especially given their latest track record.

The Instagram promo called for new relationship experts, but it didn’t specify what show they were casting for.

“Who are your go-to relationship and marriage experts?” the post read. “We are in search of fresh new faces in the relationship space so drop us a DM if you have someone we should follow.”

It continued, “If you are a relationship expert and are interested in new and exciting projects, please get in touch with us.”

Kinetic Content is searching for new experts. Pic credit: @kineticcontentcasting/Instagram

MAFS is moving to Peacock next season

That promo is not the only reason the experts could get replaced; MAFS is making a big change next season.

After almost a decade on the Lifetime network, we recently learned that the show is moving to Peacock.

A report from Variety states that Kinetic Content has brokered a deal with the streaming platform.

Seasons 19, 20, and 21 will air on Peacock, and viewers will need a subscription to watch the show.

MAFS first aired on FYI and then moved to the A&E network before finding what we thought was a permanent place on Lifetime.

With so many changes in the pipeline, who knows what plans they have in store for the franchise?

Do you want to see Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper back next season, or is it time for a change?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.