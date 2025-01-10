MAFS viewers blast the experts for failing the Season 18 couples

We’re tuned in to another failed season of Married at First Sight, with only one couple, Camille and David, giving us hope, and even that could go left.

The Chicago newlyweds recently reached their one-month anniversary, with one match calling it quits and others on the brink.

We blame the experts, Dr. Pia Holec, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz, for not intervening enough.

People took to social media to drag the trio after watching the marriage between Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojore go up in flames.

Ikechi tried out for MAFS in another city but was rejected until he decided to try again in Chicago and for some reason, the experts decided he was ready.

They were wrong and poor Emem didn’t stand a chance despite going into the process with the best intentions.

After weeks of being disrespected, the 35-year-old finally grew frustrated with her husband’s antics, and when confronted, Ikechi called it quits on their marriage.

However, fans of the show are calling out the experts for failing Emem.

MAFS fans blast the Season 18 experts for failing the newlyweds

Episode 10 was one for the books and after Ikechi’s antics, viewers took to social media to drag the experts.

“Ikechi from mafs18 is the biggest red flag 🚩 🚩. He seems like he’d be an abusive Husband… he can’t even talk to Emem without it turning into berating & lecturing her. Where are you experts? ” wrote a commenter.

“I hate that the experts wasted Emem’s rich time with this insecure brokey. To start, I wish they would’ve matched her with a man from Chicago. There’s no way Ikea was the best that city had to offer,” reasoned someone else.

An X user exclaimed, “The verbal abuse is unacceptable and the fact that the experts don’t step in is making me HATE this show! All for some d*mn views.”

Another added, “I used to love this show because the experts used to help & give great advice. I don’t know what changed but I feel like they failed these couples.”

Is it time for new experts?

We love Pastor Cal, Dr. Pia, and Dr. Pepper, but with the high divorce rate from the MAFS matches, maybe it’s time for a change.

To be fair, the trio is often left with their hands tied since participants are sometimes scouted on social media.

Then there are the ones who sign up to get airtime and snag a few extra followers on social media.

Sometimes it’s easy to spot the fakers—we saw Ikechi’s red flags a mile away—but sometimes the participants put on an act to get cast.

However, moving forward, we need the experts to try harder and dig deeper into the background of these men and women before signing them up for something as serious as marriage.

Enough is enough!

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.