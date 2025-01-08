MAFS Season 18 turns into a circus as ‘clown’ Ikechi hits the road

After a two-week hiatus Married at First Sight is back on TV and things are heating up.

The couples are at the one-month mark and honestly, these relationships are disastrous.

In Episode 10, Anniversary Dinner Showdown, the newlyweds celebrated their one-month anniversary and later met for a group dinner.

That’s when the showdown began, and yes, we’re talking about Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojore, who walked in wearing a “clown suit,” according to his wife.

Emem was finally fed up with her husband’s antics after he called her aggressive, an a**hole, and even accused her of pressuring him for sex.

During the group dinner, he was in the hot seat and decided to bolt when the other cast members questioned his behavior.

We were hoping the experts would make a surprise pop-up at this point, but maybe they were busy scoping out the new batch of disastrous matches for the next season.

Nonetheless, we’re pushing on with Season 18 as the circus continues.

It’s already over between Ikechi and Emem

As Emem would put it, the circus was in full swing when Ikechi walked in after going MIA for days and refusing to answer her calls or texts.

However, things got too hot for the 41-year-old, and during a tense moment where Emem called him a “clown,” Ikechi was done with the show.

Producers stepped in, but Ikechi was determined to end their marriage, blaming his wife for its state.

No one is buying Ikechi’s argument, and we were ready for him to hit the road, Jack, and never come back several episodes ago.

Interestingly, all hope is not lost for Emem because a teaser shows the appearance of a mystery man, who eventually proposes to the nurse practitioner in a shocking twist.

Could this be the new man Emem teased on social media several weeks ago?

MAFS star Madison Myers says Ikechi is a ‘con artist’

Not only has Ikechi rubbed viewers the wrong way, but the Chicago cast is also seeing right through his act.

After he walked out of their group dinner in the last episode, Madison Myers didn’t hold back her feelings about him.

“To be honest, I feel like Ikechi’s a little bit of a con artist,” she exclaimed, noting that Ikechi hasn’t been open to the MAFS process.

“Coming into tonight, he already had his hands up in the air, ready to fight back.”

Check out the explosive moment in the clip below and tell us how you felt about Episode 10.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.