Married at First Sight viewers are still stunned by the news of Clara Fergus and Ryan Oubre’s divorce bomb. And now controversial Season 12 cast member Chris Williams is chiming in and blaming the experts for the low success rates of the couples.

With the latest news of Ryan and Clara’s split, there is only one couple left from Season 12 that is still married and that’s Briana and Vincent. Chris’s own marriage to Paige Banks ended before it even got started, and things between Haley and Jacob started off rocky and ended in a split. Then, several days ago, news hit the blogs that Erik and Virginia were also calling it quits and now it’s also over for Clara and Ryan too.

It’s safe to say this was not a successful season for the show, and Chris is calling out the experts for not following up with the couples when the cameras are gone.

Chris Williams is sad about Ryan and Clara’s split

The Married at First Sight star has never been one to bite his tongue so it’s not surprising he had something to say about Ryan and Clara’s divorce news. Surprisingly though, Chris showed a different side when he posted about the couple in his Instagram Stories yesterday.

The entrepreneur reposted the news about Ryan and Clara’s split and wrote, “Super sad about this one! @RYANOUBRE is a good guy! He has a bright future.”

This is far different than the comments and accusations he made about Erik and Virginia. Chris bashed them for faking their marriage for the cameras and told his followers that his MAFS co-stars were only pretending to still be together so they could get a check for their stint on MAFS Couples Cam.

Chris Williams slams MAFS experts

The Married at First Sight star went on to share a series of messages last night bashing the show’s experts for not doing enough to help the couples.

“Where are you at in the process when the couples need you?” wrote Chris. “Don’t show up when the cameras are on! Show up during the rough points or there will be constant high divorce rate for this show.”

In another post, Chris called out Dr. Pepper Schwartz, “I remember when Dr. Pepper broke protocol during the season and called me ‘that man’ and said that I deceived them…and that I was a bad match. What is the excuse for the others in the season?”

The MAFS star continued, “All y’all care about is the in-season percentage but the after-season follow-up is nonexistent, the in-season coaching is nonexistent. I wish I could [have] had conversations with them during the season. But you only wanted to talk when the cameras were rolling only.”

It seems that Chris’s main issues are with Dr. Viviana and Dr. Pepper. “I think Pastor Cal is an outstanding individual! I could care less about the others,” He commented.

Married at First Sight Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.