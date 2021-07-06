MAFS: Virginia Coombs claps back at accusation that she and Erik Lake were faking it for the show

Virginia holds her ground about not moving into Erik’s apartment. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married At First Sight Season 12 star Virginia Coombs has not had it easy since her season wrapped. While Virginia and Erik decided to stay married on Decision Day, most fans, and one particularly shady MAFS costar, continued to question the authenticity of Virginia and Erik’s marriage.

The cyberbullying allegedly got so bad that Virginia made a public statement announcing that the couple would be taking their relationship off of social media and asked for people to please respect their privacy.

After much speculation that this exit from social media was also a sign of the couple exiting their relationship, the couple’s divorce was officially confirmed. Divorce records revealed that Virginia and Erik filed for divorce in late June this year.

While they no longer post about or address their relationship publicly, Virginia is still active on social media and clearly still receives hate and invasive questions even on her posts that don’t directly involve Erik.

Virginia tries to promote her good intentions

Virginia recently posted a nice photo of her smiling while holding a drink. She captioned the photo, “cheers to good intentions” with the champagne clinking emoji.

The caption appears to suggest that while her marriage did not work out, she truly believes she had the best intentions regardless of what the rumors say about her.

Many people flooded the comments to raise questions about just how honest and pure her intentions were, especially after MAFS Season 12 villain, Chris Williams contributed to exposing Virginia and Erik’s divorce and alleged that the couple was only staying together for the money.

When comments started to claim that Virginia and Erik’s marriage was all for show, Virginia decided to engage and set the record straight. Virginia wrote, “We would never fake or do anything for show…I promise we will be able to discuss more in the future…but for now, please quit being hateful and respect that we are real people.”

Virginia promises she isn’t fake. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

According to Virginia, the allegations about her and Erik only staying together for a check from the MAFS spin-off series, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is false.

Virginia plans to share more in the future

Virginia saying she will be able to discuss more in the future could suggest that she’s potentially still under contract and is not at liberty to truly clarify what’s going on behind the scenes.

It’s likely Virginia will have a lot to say about what it has been like to navigate a public marriage and divorce that continues to be under constant scrutiny from the masses.

When the time is right, it seems Virginia will more candidly tell her side of the story.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.