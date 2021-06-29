MAFS couple Virginia and Erik announce their exit from ‘toxic’ social media

Virginia and Erik turn to Pastor Cal for advice. Pic credit: Lifetime

While Erik and Virginia were not the most hated Season 12 couple on Married at First Sight, they still received a notable amount of hate and criticism online.

Despite being active on social media, the couple no longer wants the world to have such public access to their relationship and are taking a break from the influx of negativity they endure on social media.

Viewers felt Eric and Virginia had too many red flags

Fans of the series worried that Erik and Virginia had too many differences and were too volatile with one another, especially when alcohol was involved. The two would often have explosive arguments and would harbor anger towards one another rather than openly communicate their real feelings.

Erik’s controlling tendencies and his pride in thinking he was a marriage expert because he had been married previously, also raised concerns and red flags for viewers that they weren’t hesitant to voice online.

After receiving constant ridicule and remarks on the red flags in Erik and Virginia’s relationship, the couple is waving the white flag and surrendering to no longer sharing their relationship publicly.

Virginia wrote a statement explaining that the toxicity of social media has led her and Erik to “take their relationship off social media,” which presumably means that the pair will no longer share photos of one another nor speak about their relationship with their social media followers.

Virginia asks to finally have privacy

Virginia shared that after partaking in such a public experiment, where every detail of their lives was broadcasted on national television for the world’s entertainment, the couple is eager to finally have some privacy.

The two may no longer be letting the world into their relationship but Virginia did take time out to address their fans in her statement, expressing her appreciation for all the support they’ve received since being on the show.

Erik and Virginia appear to have come to this decision mutually and both claim to be enjoying their newfound privacy.

Virginia concluded her statement by asking people to be respectful of their privacy and reminded everyone to always be kind, a virtue the couple does not seem to have fully received during their time on the show.

While the pair is no longer sharing their relationship on social media, fans can still keep up with Erik and Virginia on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, as they and fellow MAFS Season 12 costars, Briana and Vincent continue to document their lives on the spinoff series.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.