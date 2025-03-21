MAFS Season 19: Austin cast revealed

Season 18 of Married at First Sight has one episode left, and then it will be time to bid goodbye to the Chicago couples for good.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for Season 19, which was filmed in Austin.

It’s not the first time the show has headed to Texas; Season 13 took place in Houston and Season 7 was filmed in Dallas.

None of the Houston cast members made it, but Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergmann from the Dallas season are still married.

Meanwhile, a big change is happening next season, as the show leaves Lifetime for Peacock.

Reports initially claimed that Kinetic Content brokered a deal to air three seasons on the streaming platform, starting with Season 19.

However, a recent casting call for four new cities, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, and Kansas City, had the Peacock logo attached, indicating they will all air on the platform.

MAFS Season 19 cast details revealed

We have some exciting news about Season 19 thanks to @mafsfan, who always has the scoop.

The MAFS fan page posted an exclusive with cast photos and details about what viewers can expect.

“❤️ Married At First Sight Season 19 ❤️ ❤️ Austin, Texas,” the post read. “Not sure when the new season starts, but possibly this fall on Peacock!”

Here’s what we know so far.

The Season 19 weddings were filmed February 16-20, 2024, at the Hotel Viata in Austin, Texas.

Meet the Season 19 couples from Austin, Texas

Five new couples took the plunge in Season 19, hoping the unique marital experiment would lead to happily ever after.

First up is Jayln and Josh, a couple in their late 20s to early 30s. Josh owns a roofing company and Jayln is a realtor.

Belynda and Chad are in their late 40s to early 50s; the Season 19 bride is also a realtor, while the groom is an executive.

The next couple is Brittany and Will, both in their early 30s.

Will works at an accounting firm as a consultant while his new wife is in human resources.

The last two couples include Meghann, a realtor who works with her family in surety bonds, and her husband Derrek, who works in e-commerce.

The last couple and the oldest to be matched on the franchise are Rhonda and Patric, aged in their late 50s or early 60s.

Patric is a consultant and Rhonda works in marketing.

Experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Pia Holec are returning for Season 19.

