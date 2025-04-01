Madison Myers and David Trimble break their silence after MAFS scandal

The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived.

Controversial Season 18 couple Madison Myers and David Trimble recently sat down for their first joint interview.

The pair delved into the cheating scandal that rocked the Married at First Sight franchise, the first to ever happen on the show.

During their recent interview, the duo discussed where things went wrong in their troubled marriages and their biggest regrets.

At first, the backlash was brutal as viewers slammed the cheating duo for hurting Allen Slovick with their lies.

Allen wasn’t just Madison’s husband, but David’s close friend, and the betrayal cut deep when he discovered what was going on.

However, the incident happened over a year ago, and since then, Allen has given the couple his blessing.

David Trimble and Madison Myers discuss their troubled marriages

David and Madison had their first joint interview with therapist Denise Bradey, and the discussion started with their troubled marriages.

David confessed that his marital issues started on the wedding day, admitting he realized their “connection was off” once he and Michelle Tomblin tied the knot.

Michelle expressed her lack of attraction to David from the beginning, and that didn’t change, no matter how hard he tried.

“Our communication was not there. There were no phone calls, no text messages off camera,” explained David. “That’s where our struggle was.”

Madison confessed her downfall was focusing too much on the specific qualities she wanted in a husband.

Although Allen is a “great person” with many admirable traits, the Season 18 bride stated she did not see a future with him.

“We are very incompatible in a lot of different ways that were really important to me that I had explained to the experts,” Madison reasoned. “So I think it was just hard for me to get past that.”

Madison Myers talks about her biggest MAFS regrets

Meanwhile, the lovebirds admitted that despite their attraction, they went about things the wrong way.

Madison had a gut feeling that she and Allen would not work out but struggled with the decision to end the marriage.

“There was a lot of internal struggle with that,” said the 31-year-old, who noted that in hindsight she should have been more open with Allen about her feelings.

“I didn’t want to hurt him, which is ironic because I feel like I ended up hurting him the most with how everything happened,” said Madison. “It could’ve been prevented or at least reduced.”

“That’s probably my biggest regret for sure.”

Check out Madison and David’s interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.