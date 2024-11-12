MAFS bride Michelle tells David’s family she has ‘hesitations’ about their marriage

Married at First Sight took a short pause during the election week, but now the series is back with a new episode.

Prepare yourself for a bumpy ride as newlywed Michelle meets David’s family, and things start to go south.

The blonde beauty was in tears on her wedding day after marrying her stranger husband and instantly regretted it.

Michelle’s friends and family eventually got her to calm down, but in a sneak peek of what’s to come, the 38-year-old is still unsure about her marriage.

In Episode 4, titled, Wedding Bliss or a Miss? She decides to come clean to her in-laws about her feelings.

That might have been a bad idea because her honest confession triggered concern among them.

David’s mom had already admitted that she didn’t want to see him get hurt, and Michelle’s admission did little to calm her fears.

Michelle shares “hesitation” about her marriage to David in an MAFS sneak peek

Episode four picks up the morning after the wedding, and with a new day comes new problems for the couple.

A sneak peek shows newlywed Michelle having brunch with her new in-laws as they get to know each other.

David’s mom immediately shares her concerns about the MAFS process.

“My biggest fear—and it has been from the beginning—is, I just don’t want to see him getting hurt ’cause he is going a hundred percent into this.”

“I don’t want to do that, for the record,” responds Michelle, reiterating that David is fully committed to the process but dropping a bomb that she is not.

“I feel like I’ve got a couple of hesitations, so I’m worried about that,” she admits.

David’s family airs concerns after Michelle’s revelation

Michelle’s surprising admission triggers another one of David’s family members to do a double-take, asking, “Are you not a hundred percent in? You’re skeptical?”

“I just think I’m overwhelmed,” responds the MAFS star. “He’s still a stranger to me.”

The scene then cuts to a confessional by the family member as she reacts to Michelle’s confession.

“I think if David’s fully committed, which he is, and if she’s just giving halfway, not her authentic self; if she does break his heart, it does concern me,” says the in-law.

“Because he’s moving forward, he’s growing through this process, so I don’t want to see him take steps back,” she adds.

Do you think Michelle made a mistake by telling David’s family she was having hesitations? Sound off in the comments below?

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.