Will MAFS Season 19 feature the first mother-daughter duo?

Married at First Sight Season 19 will air later this year, and we’re excited to see what the Austin cast has in store.

Meanwhile, we’ve already gotten some spoilers, including the entire cast lineup and other tidbits.

There’s reportedly a mother-daughter duo this season, which will be a first for the franchise.

That’s not the only change viewers will witness; the season will also feature the show’s oldest couple, said to be in their late fifties to early sixties.

Viewers have been calling for the show to be more age-inclusive. It has a history of casting singles in their twenties and early thirties, which added to MAFS’ low success rate.

Meanwhile, another change in Season 19 is that the show is moving from the Lifetime network to the streaming service Peacock.

Will MAFS Season 19 feature the show’s first mother-daughter duo?

Married at First Sight fan page @mafsfan always has the scoop on the new season and they just shared major details about the show.

They revealed the Season 19 cast lineup and details about the new couples, teasing a mother-daughter duo.

“This season, there will be at least two MAFS firsts,” the Instagram post read.

The first? “There will be an older couple in their late 50s/early 60s.”

That couple is Rhonda and Patric, the franchise’s oldest couple ever cast on MAFS. Rhonda works in marketing, and Patric is a consultant.

The second MAFS first? “There will be a mother and daughter that both get cast to be married at first sight.”

Are Jayln and Belynda the mother-daughter duo?

The MAFS fan page didn’t reveal the mother-daughter duo, so we had to do some sleuthing.

Based on the five couples, we’ve narrowed down the possibilities of who the mother and daughter could be.

The show doesn’t reveal contestants’ surnames, which would be a dead giveaway, but in this situation, the first name might have clued us in.

Jayln, a 20-something Austin realtor, might be the daughter in question. She was paired with Josh, who owns a roofing company.

We think Jayln’s mother is Belynda, and we noticed similarities in how their names are spelled.

Another similarity between the two brunettes is that they’re both realtors.

Belynda is either in her early 40s or late 50s, and she was matched with Chad, an executive from Austin, Texas.

This is merely an educated guess; we do not know if Jayln and Belynda are the mother-daughter duo in question.

