Heather Rae Young assures Selling Sunset fans that she is still in the real estate game despite engagement

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young took to Instagram yesterday to say that she has no plans to sidetrack her career in real estate after her recent engagement.

Both Young and her fiance, HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa, earn big paychecks on their respective TV shows. Fans wondered if this meant Heather may be rethinking her career to focus on wedding planning.

In the Instagram post, Heather said: “I get asked all the time ‘do you still actually sell real estate ever since meeting Tarek?’ and the answer is YES. I’m a hard worker and I don’t see myself slowing down just because I’m in a relationship.”

On Selling Sunset, Young prides herself on her work ethic and hustle, which have helped advance her career throughout the duration of the show.

“I’ve actually never shared my business journey with you guys but I feel like there are so many women out there who can benefit from hearing that you can actually take the leap, start your entrepreneurial journey, and succeed,” said Young.

And there are no signs of her real estate career slowing down anytime soon!

At the end of 2020, Young opened her own branch of the Oppenheim Group in Newport Beach.

“To be honest, I always wanted to be a boss,” said Heather.

Selling Sunset wedding on the horizon

Heather revealed on her Instagram that the stress of moving and wedding planning has exhausted the couple.

“I’ve been on edge & my stress is high but I am really working on letting go of control,” Young admitted.

But this stress does not seem to impact any of their plans. In fact, Oprah Magazine reports that Heather is confirmed to appear on season four of Selling Sunset.

She continues, “I am so thankful for @therealtarekelmoussa every day. he is my rock, my protector and supports me through everything in life. ❤️”

Heather also recently upgraded her engagement ring and went rehearsal dress shopping with costar Chrishell Stause. Her ultimate goal is a wedding by the end of 2021.

Will this Selling Sunset wedding cause drama?

Moussa has previously stated that he is not threatened by Young’s bosses, one of whom was flirting with her in previous seasons of the Netflix show.

Selling Sunset fans are expecting drama surrounding Heather and Tarek’s wedding, mostly since costar Christine Quinn is not invited because “she said some s****y things.”

HouseBeautiful.com expects that Tarek will make his Selling Sunset debut when season four is eventually released.

Watch Selling Sunset on Netflix, with season 4 release date TBD.