Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Heather Rae Young assures Selling Sunset fans that she is still in the real estate game despite engagement


Heather Rae Young smiling and looking off camera.
Heather Rae Young is still a working woman. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young took to Instagram yesterday to say that she has no plans to sidetrack her career in real estate after her recent engagement.

Both Young and her fiance, HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa, earn big paychecks on their respective TV shows. Fans wondered if this meant Heather may be rethinking her career to focus on wedding planning.

In the Instagram post, Heather said: “I get asked all the time ‘do you still actually sell real estate ever since meeting Tarek?’ and the answer is YES. I’m a hard worker and I don’t see myself slowing down just because I’m in a relationship.”

Related Gallery
View More Pics
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung)

monsterscriticsreality

127 105

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Charges have been dropped against #TeenMom2 star Kailyn Lowry following a domestic dispute with ...

View

Feb 12

1 0
Open
Charges have been dropped against #TeenMom2 star Kailyn Lowry following a domestic dispute with Chris Lopez. What we know at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: MTV) . . . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea

Charges have been dropped against #TeenMom2 star Kailyn Lowry following a domestic dispute with Chris Lopez. What we know at link in the bio.
(📸Pic credit: MTV)
.
.
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from ...

View

Feb 12

8 0
Open
#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣 (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell ...

8 0

monsterscriticsreality

Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us...

View

Feb 12

10 3
Open
Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us at .... this #MAFS season 12 s**t is crazy. . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #memesdaily #realitytv #realitytvmemes #chriswilliams #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige

Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us at .... this #MAFS season 12 s**t is crazy.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #memesdaily #realitytv #realitytvmemes #chriswilliams #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige ...

10 3
Young showing her “boss” attitude. Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung / Instagram

On Selling Sunset, Young prides herself on her work ethic and hustle, which have helped advance her career throughout the duration of the show.

“I’ve actually never shared my business journey with you guys but I feel like there are so many women out there who can benefit from hearing that you can actually take the leap, start your entrepreneurial journey, and succeed,” said Young.

And there are no signs of her real estate career slowing down anytime soon!

At the end of 2020, Young opened her own branch of the Oppenheim Group in Newport Beach.

“To be honest, I always wanted to be a boss,” said Heather.

Selling Sunset wedding on the horizon

Heather revealed on her Instagram that the stress of moving and wedding planning has exhausted the couple.

“I’ve been on edge & my stress is high but I am really working on letting go of control,” Young admitted.

Heather and her fiance, Tarek El Moussa. Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung / Instagram

But this stress does not seem to impact any of their plans. In fact, Oprah Magazine reports that Heather is confirmed to appear on season four of Selling Sunset.

She continues, “I am so thankful for @therealtarekelmoussa every day. he is my rock, my protector and supports me through everything in life. ❤️”

Heather also recently upgraded her engagement ring and went rehearsal dress shopping with costar Chrishell Stause. Her ultimate goal is a wedding by the end of 2021.

The happy couple’s engagement photos. Pic credit: @heatheraeyoung / Instagram

Will this Selling Sunset wedding cause drama?

Moussa has previously stated that he is not threatened by Young’s bosses, one of whom was flirting with her in previous seasons of the Netflix show.

Selling Sunset fans are expecting drama surrounding Heather and Tarek’s wedding, mostly since costar Christine Quinn is not invited because “she said some s****y things.”

HouseBeautiful.com expects that Tarek will make his Selling Sunset debut when season four is eventually released.

Pic credit: Netflix

Watch Selling Sunset on Netflix, with season 4 release date TBD.

Latest posts by Stephanie Sala (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x