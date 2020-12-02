Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young leaves Oppenheim Group LA to launch new branch in Newport Beach

Another Selling Sunset realtor is leaving the Oppenheim Group, but she’s not straying too far away.

Heather Rae Young will no longer be with her Selling Sunset castmates in Los Angeles.

But, that’s because she’s heading to Newport Beach to oversee the launch of the Oppenheim Group’s new branch.

Heather was handpicked by Jason Oppenheim, the president and founder of the elite real estate firm.

But, in case you’re wondering about the blonde beauty’s future on Selling Sunset, don’t worry, she will still be featured on the show, which has been green-lit by Netflix for two more seasons.

Heather Rae Young is off to Newport Beach

During a chat with Fox News, Jason Oppenheim opened up about all the changes that have taken place since the show wrapped filming.

We already shared that Jason’s twin brother, Brett left the firm to work on his own venture.

In addition, Davina Potratz also left the group and is now working with a rival firm. However, it seems they will both still be featured on the popular Netflix show when it returns.

Now, the latest news is that Heather Rae Young is off to Newport Beach.

“Heather is going to be working out of that office and my best friend is going to be managing the office,” shared Jason while dishing to Fox News.

“The office that we’re looking at is insane. I mean, it’s insane. So hopefully I’ll be signing the lease soon.”

Will Heather still be featured on Selling Sunset?

Now that the 32-year old is off to the seaside beach town, it’s only fair to wonder if she will still make appearances on Season 4 of Selling Sunset.

A rep for the Oppenheim Group shared that Heather, “will be based out of the LA office as always” but will be “popping into the Orange County office,” and she “won’t be going anywhere.”

Not only will we see Heather when the show returns, but we might also get to see her fiance, Tarek El Moussa on the show.

Tarek, who lives in Orange County has become, “Part of the family,” according to Jason –who also admitted he would enjoy seeing the couple on Selling Sunset. “I go down to Orange County and see Tarek and Heather a lot and I was talking with them yesterday, so I would like to see them.”

He explained that Tarek’s presence on the show would depend on Netflix and HGTV –where Tarek has his own show–coming to an agreement.

“I think some of that depends on the networks, right?” purported Jason. “But I would hope and expect that [Tarek] would appear on at least one [episode]. Tarek has become a friend to us and a part of the family. And I do hope that that is presented on the show too.”

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.