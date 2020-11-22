Selling Sunset returning for Seasons 4 and 5, Brett Oppenheim and Davina Potratz back despite leaving firm

It’s official, the docusoap is back for Seasons 4 and 5. Netflix’s smash hit Selling Sunset will be returning to give viewers more of the real estate cattiness they have been craving.

Season 3 ended with Christine walking down the aisle in an extravagant black wedding dress and the news of Chrishell’s shocking divorce.

What drama can be expected for the incoming season?

Old faces will be back

Co-founder Brett Oppenheim has left the Oppenheim group and started his own firm that will compete against his brother. However, the Oppenheim brother drama will be tame in comparison to the catfights between the women we’re anticipating to see next season.

While villain Davina Potratz has made her exit to rival firm Douglas Elliman, that won’t be the last you see of the brunette. While she was presented an offer she couldn’t refuse by the Beverley Hills agency, her drama has stayed on Selling Sunset.

Davina famously butted heads with Oppenheim firm founder Jason Oppenheim over her $75 million listing.

She saw value in selling the extravagant home, but her boss felt the overpriced home was a waste of time and money for the firm. Davina teased about getting her broker’s license to go around him and not have to comply with his opinion.

The show hasn’t confirmed if they’re bringing cameras into their new workplaces, but their storylines will definitely be included.

At Christine’s wedding, the finale ended with Davina letting viewers know exactly how she felt about Chrishell’s divorce. While Mary Fitzgerald tried to reunite the group in support behind Chrishell, Davina famously said, “There are two sides to every story.”

Barely being able to get through the wedding, Chrishell left the party in tears, with the group in agreement with how wrong Davina was.

When can we expect season 4?

According to TMZ, the series will begin filming Season 4 in Spring 2021.

Old favorites like Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, and Amanza Smith have been reported to have finalized their deals last week.

Fans will have their fill of the Los Angeles real estate market, as Netflix has reportedly ordered a good amount of episodes for the next two seasons.

Nothing will be finalized until production figures out logistics on how to safely film a large crew during the global pandemic.

Will you be tuning in for Season 4 of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.