Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz has quit the Oppenheim Group- will she still be a cast member on the show?

Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz has jumped ship… er, house. She has revealed that she has quit her job at the Oppenheim Group and joined rival brokerage Douglas Elliman.

While she will no longer work at Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim Group, she hopes to still be part of the Netflix series.

Davina has been featured on seasons 1-3, all currently streaming on Netflix.

As to why she quit Oppenheim Group, she said that Douglas Elliman made her an offer she couldn’t refuse. She already had relationships within the company as well.

Davina has left the Oppenheim Group for a new opportunity

Davina’s departure may be no surprise to fans of Selling Sunset, as she was considering leaving Oppenheim Group during season 3. She was seen butting heads with Jason Oppenheim over a $75 million property. She wanted to sell it while he thought it was a waste of time and money.

However, it seems like they are still on good terms. Jason released a statement that said he still considers her a friend and wants the best for her.

Davina says that she didn’t necessarily want to leave, but she couldn’t refuse the new offer. She believes that her Selling Sunset co-workers will understand her decision.

She has not openly talked to them about the decision yet.

Brett Oppenheim has also made the decision to quit the Oppenheim Group and go off on his own. He started the company with his twin brother Jason.

Davina believes that she will still be a part of the show since Brett will likely remain a cast member.

Davina hopes to be included in a new season of Selling Sunset

As of right now, Netflix has not confirmed a new season of Selling Sunset or who will be included in the cast. They have not filmed anything yet.

If Davina does not return to Selling Sunset, we may see her on a new reality television show.

Several cast members of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles on Bravo work at Douglas Elliman, including Tracy Tutor and Fredrik Eklund.

Do you think Davina should continue on Selling Sunset or move on to Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles?

Only time will tell if the popular reality series will be renewed and where Davina will land.

