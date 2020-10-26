Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset opens up about her biggest regret from filming the show

Christine Quinn has opened up about her biggest regret from the filming of Selling Sunset for Netflix.

Three seasons into the hit show about selling luxury real estate in Los Angeles, Christine has made quite the name for herself. She is one of the most talked-about cast members from Selling Sunset and one of the show’s breakout stars.

The reality TV show also stars Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, and Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet.

Christine’s husband of nearly a year, Christian Richard, has also made appearances during Season 1 and 2 but is not considered a series regular.

What is Christine’s biggest regret since filming Selling Sunset?

Anyone who watches Selling Sunset knows, Christine is considered the “Queen of Mean” on the show. Christine is one tough lady who is fiercely defensive of her friends and her place at The Oppenheim Group.

Chrishell knows first-hand what Christine’s wrath feels like. The Days of our Lives alum has endured the mean-girl treatment from Christine for the entire duration of Selling Sunset.

Amanze and Mary have also been on the receiving end of Christine’s nastiness.

It was pretty clear from day one that Christine would bring the drama. Although her impeccable fashion sense and lavish lifestyle have also been hot topics, Christine and her mean-girl ways are what fans think of first.

While speaking with Vogue, Christine recently shared her biggest regret to date is regarding Selling Sunset. No, it is not a fashion faux-paw.

“I guess my biggest regret was not totally being myself and trying to worry about being taken seriously as a professional,” she shared with the magazine. “That was a little disheartening to go back and watch and realize that I could have pushed the envelope a little bit more than I should have.”

Perhaps if Selling Sunset gets a Season 4 pick up, Christine can try to fix her biggest regret.

Another filming wish from Christine

Christine and Christian’s wedding was a storyline for Season 3. Fans watched as they planned the nuptials, including Christine shopping for the perfect black wedding dress. The finale featured their over-the-top, yet gorgeous, winter wonderland wedding.

However, Chrishell’s sudden divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley overshaded Christine’s wedding footage. Christine’s big moment of walking down the aisle with real snow falling was featured, but most of the event focused on Chrishell. The episode ended with Chrishell walking out of the reception after a fight with Davina.

Christine told People magazine shortly after Season 3 dropped that she was disappointed in the way her wedding was shown. The footage did not show her wedding the way it was in reality.

Selling Sunset has three seasons currently streaming on Netflix.