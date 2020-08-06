Justin Hartley talks personal life ahead of Chrishell Stause divorce playing out on Selling Sunset

This Is Us star Justin Hartley is talking about his personal life ahead of Chrishell Stause divorce playing out on Selling Sunset Season 3.

Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell after two years of marriage last November. It was a shock to fans since the actor always spoke so lovingly of his then-wife.

Plus, they were photographed at an event a week before the divorce news broke.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple has kept the divorce private. Neither Chrishell nor Justin have spoken publicly about the split.

However, cameras were rolling on Selling Sunset, and the trailer shows their divorce is a significant story for the upcoming season.

Justin analyzed his personal life in quarantine

Justin used the quarantine downtime to analyze his personal life. Its something the This Is US actor often does, not just when his life is in turmoil or lockdown.

He is always trying to better himself, which Justin attributes to his parents and hopes to teach his daughter.

As for how, he is feeling months after divorce amid a pandemic, not bad.

“I’m a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind,” Justin shared with Entertainment Tonight.

“I treat people the way I want to be treated, and I have lovely friends who love me, and I love them. And I’ve got this wonderful daughter, and I’ve got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual.”

The This Is Us hunk also has a new lady love in his life. Justin is dating his former The Young and the Restless costar, Sofia Pernas.

No, he did not mention Sofia during his interview, nor has he confirmed the romance.

Divorce drama on Selling Sunset

Although Justin has never appeared on Selling Sunset and won’t in Season 3, his divorce is a hot topic on the show.

Chrishell has previously shared she is nervous about reliving her personal life imploding. She revealed there was still a month left of filming Selling Sunset 3 when Justin filed for divorce.

In the trailer, Chrishell is blindsided, heartbroken, and wants answers like the rest of the world. The divorce is a source of conflict between the ladies on the Netflix show.

Even while promoting the new season, Chrishell is keeping the details of her divorce from Justin private. The former Days of our Lives beauty recently blasted nemesis and costar, Christine Quinn, who was talking publicly about the divorce.

Justin Hartley has moved on from his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

However, everyone else is dying to know what went wrong and will get more insight thanks to Selling Sunset Season 3. The new season drops on Friday, August 7, on Netflix.