Justin Hartley spotted kissing his former Y&R costar Sofia Pernas amid Chrishell Stause divorce

Justin Hartley was spotted kissing his former The Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas amid his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

The This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell last November, shocking friends, family, and fans. Six months later, Justin has moved on with his life, including having a new lady love. The actor is not hiding the new relationship either.

Justin photographed kissing Sofia

TMZ caught Justin kissing Sofia on Friday. The website reports the smooch occurred when Sofia dropped Justin off at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Los Angeles on Thursday morning. Sofia was also on hand to pick Justin up from his appointment several hours later.

Justin and Sofia go way back. The two met when they both starred on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. He played Adam Newman from 2014 to 2016, leaving the daytime drama to play Kevin on This Is Us. She played Marisa Sierras on the show in 2015.

Ironically Justin’s ex-wife Chrishell also starred on Y&R. She played Bethany Bryant in 2016, but she was not on the show at the same time as Justin or Sofia.

Along with kissing his woman good-bye in public, Justin also follows her on social media. He is not the only Hartley family member to follow Sofia, either. Justin’s daughter Isabella follows Sofia too, which probably means the ladies in Justin’s life have met.

There is a chance Isabella and Sofia met at the CBS studios or perhaps at an event before the actress got in a relationship with Justin. It all depends on how close of a friendship Justin and Sofia had before things got romantic between them.

Justin is keeping mum on his new relationship, and it is not surprising. The actor has been silent on the topic of his divorce from Chrishell too.

Chrishell divorce drama

The timing of Justin and Sofia being caught kissing comes one week after Chrishell spilled their divorce will play out on Selling Sunset. Fans caught a glimpse of what is ahead on the Netflix show during a teaser at the end of Season 2, which dropped last Friday.

Justin will not appear on the reality TV show. He didn’t appear when they were married either. However, fans will see the fallout of Justin filing for divorce. Cameras caught Chrishell’s side of the story, including several moments of her breaking down.

Those episodes will be featured in Season 3, which drops on Netflix on August 7.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas were spotted kissing, making it clear the This Is Us star has moved on from Chrishell Stause.