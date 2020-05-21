Chrishell Stause reveals Justin Hartley divorce is featured in Selling Sunset Season 2

Chrishell Stause has admitted her divorce from Justin Hartley will play out in Selling Sunset Season 2.

Fans were shocked when Justin suddenly filed for divorce from Chrishell last year after only two years of marriage. The couple has kept the details of what went wrong under wraps. Neither one has spoken about the split publicly.

However, Chrishell’s Netflix show is back this Friday, and her marriage will be one hot topic on the reality TV series.

Here’s what Chrishell said about her divorce playing out on Selling Sunset

Chrishell spoke to ET Canada to promote the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. The actress is giving viewers more insight into her private life than she did in the first season.

One topic she opted to share is her divorce from Justin. Chrishell admitted that she had one month of filming left when her marriage imploded. The episodes are in the second half of the season.

Watching her marriage unravel on television is something Chrishell is dreading. She shared it was awkward and uncomfortable to have the cameras around during her divorce.

Even though the cameras were around when she split from Justin, Chrisshell did reveal only part of it is playing out onscreen. The brunette beauty is dreading having to watch it play out onscreen.

A whole new Chrisshell

Although most fans recognize the actress from her time on daytime soap operas, like Days of our Lives, she is also a realtor at The Oppenheim Group. The luxury real estate company is the focus of Selling Sunset, as agents wheel and deal all around Los Angeles.

Chrisshell spilled to ET Canada that she feels much more confident and comfortable in the new season than the previous one. She was a “fish out of water” during Season 1. Now Chrisshell has found her stride and place within the group.

Despite the personal drama on the Netflix series, Chrisshell explains she has several triumphs in Season 2. She is pleased that fans will get to witness a different side of her, as well as share in some of her happy moments.

The divorce of Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley will be featured on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Fans will see the demise from Chrisshell’s perspective but don’t expect huge revelations. The former couple has worked hard to maintain a certain level of privacy on the subject.

Justin was not part of the first season, so it is a safe bet he will not be in the new one either.

Selling Sunset Season two drops on Friday, May 22, on Netflix.