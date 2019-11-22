Justin Hartley and wife Chrishell split: This Is Us star files for divorce from Days of Our Lives actress

This Is Us star Justin Harley has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishell Hartley, after two years of marriage. TMZ obtained the court documents filed by Justin on Thursday, which cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

News that Justin and Chrishell are getting a divorce comes as a total shock to fans. They were spotted out and about in Los Angeles last week, looking happy as can be. There were no signs of trouble in paradise.

However, in the divorce documents, Justin has the separation date listed as July 8, adding even more confusion to their split.

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Gush About Walking The Globes' Carpet … https://t.co/3XJ0nTjwpX — Allison (@adesimone1208) January 13, 2018

The actor also stipulates in the papers he does not want to pay his wife spousal support or pay her lawyer fees. It is unclear if they had a prenup or not. If there is one, he could have added those stipulations because they were already stated in the prenuptial agreement.

Justin and Chrishell celebrated their second wedding anniversary in October. Their lack of posting about the occasion was perhaps a sign that something was off between the couple.

In the past, Justin has never shied away from gushing over his wife. Chrishell also loved to talk about her gorgeous husband.

The former couple does not have any children. Justin has a daughter, Isabella, from his first marriage to actress Lindsay Korman.

Last May, when promoting her Netflix show, Selling Sunset, Chrishell revealed that the couple was holding off on starting a family. She gave the impression they were on the same page when it came to postponing having kids.

Neither Chrishell nor Justin have spoken out regarding their split. Whatever happened it must have been pretty serious, because up until the divorce news broke, they were couple goals.

It’s a shocking turn of events that Justin Hartley has filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishell Stause Hartley. For now, why the This Is Us star split from the Days of Our Lives actress remains a mystery.