This Is Us: Justin Hartley is stressed out by his teenage daughter for one reason

Justin Hartley’s life could not be more different than Kevin’s life on This Is Us. While Kevin only just now realized he wants to be a father, Justin has been one for years.

The actor is a proud father to 15-year-old daughter Isabella Hartley. She has even accompanied her famous dad to a few interviews and events. Isabella is the apple of her father’s eye, but there is something she is doing these days that he hates.

Last week, Justin stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to talk all things This Is Us. However, before the chat with Fallon turned to the Pearson family, the host asked about Justin’s daughter.

“15 going on 50” the blonde heartthrob shared with Jimmy, before revealing what has Justin so stressed these days.

Isabella has started dating, and it turns out, Justin is not dealing with it so well. Yes, the actor may star on a hit TV show. However, when it comes to his teenage daughter dating, Justin is like any other dad.

“She’s dating a little bit, and I just want to crawl into a hole and die,” Justin joked to Jimmy.

The current phase in Isabella’s life is driving Justin crazy. However, the proud papa knows it is healthy and is, of course, a natural part of life. It is a difficult milestone for any father, though, and he is no exception.

“I know it’s a natural thing. It’s a healthy thing. She’s wonderful, she’s sweet, she’s responsible, she’s great, she’s earned the trust, but I hate it,” Justin said, singing the praises of his only child.

Justin Hartley is having a difficult time adjusting to his daughter Isabella dating. The This Is Us star has yet to meet one of her dates he deems good enough. Then again, Justin knows full well no one will ever be good enough because he loved Isabella first.

Lucky for the actor, he likely has years before his daughter meets the one. It will give him ample time to get used to her dating. The video of him revealing the stress of the teenage years is adorable, be sure to check it out.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.