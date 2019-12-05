Chrishell Stause Hartley and Justin Hartley divorce: Days of our Lives actress files her own court papers to end marriage

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Chrishell Stause Hartley has filed court papers to dissolve her marriage to Justin Hartley. Justin (This Is Us) shocked fans by filing for divorce last month, and now the Days of our Lives actress is responding via the court.

On Tuesday, December 3, Chrishell set her demands for dissolving the marriage. She filed papers that listed their separation date as November 22, the day he filed for divorce.

Justin’s court documents claim the couple separated on July 8.

According to the paperwork obtained by Soap Opera Digest, she is requesting that Justin pay her spousal support and all legal fees. Chrishell also wants the demand for him to receive spousal support from her terminated.

The Selling Sunset star requested to legally have her name changed back to her maiden name Terrina Chrishell Stause.

This Is Us star Justin Hartley was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California on Saturday for the first time since announcing his divorce filing from actress Chrishell Stause, and his hand was free of his wedding ring. pic.twitter.com/wH8ZxulHcj — spacewoman reporter (@SpacewomanR) November 24, 2019

Neither Justin nor Chrishell have addressed the divorce publicly. The only response other than official court filings is the actress changing her social media bios.

Both her Twitter and Instagram bios no longer mention being a wife. They are each light-hearted and focus on her work rather than personal life. Her Twitter does not have her last name listed, while her Instagram account still says Hartley, not Stause.

Chrishell posted a cryptic message on social media on Monday from Nishan Panwar. The quote talks about people changing, and it raised eyebrows from fans, who believe she is referencing Justin.

“It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be,” the quote read.

A source close to the couple shared with People magazine that the former Days of our Lives star moved out of the house she shared with Justin. The source expressed Chrshell is heartbroken over her marriage ending to the This Is Us star, especially since she reportedly never saw it coming.

Justin and Chrishell always appeared like a happy couple in love. They made their final public appearance as husband and wife one week before he filed for divorce, citing irresponsible differences.

Those close to the couple say Justin and Chrishell have been having problems for a while. They were not on the same page when it came to starting a family, which took a toll on their marriage.