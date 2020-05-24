Jon Huertas sets the record straight on This Is Us Season 5 production rumors

Jon Huertas is setting the record straight on This Is Us Season 5 production rumors. The actor, who plays Miguel on the hit NBC show, is clarifying some misinformation that leaked this week.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced television production to a grinding halt. As networks begin to prepare for the 2020-21 fall season, the question of whether or not production will resume in time looms.

Some networks have altered their fall schedules, while others are moving full steam ahead but have back up plans in place. The CW chose to push all originals until January 2021 because of the current health climate and the unknowns.

A conference call sparks This Is Us fan panic

Last week, on a film and television industry Zoom roundtable with Governor Gavin Newsom, Jon mentioned This Is Us may not resume production until January 2021. The actor mentioned he had recently spoken to This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who was coming up with a contingency plan in case of a second wave of the virus.

“Emotionally, of course, we all want to get back to work. But also, the actor is going to be the least protected person on set. We can’t film with PPE on,” Jon expressed during the call, according to Deadline.

His comments were taken out of contest sparking a fan frenzy who were upset This Is Us would not air until next year. It has already been two months since viewers last saw the Pearson family and are missing the show a lot.

Jon shares truth on Instagram

Jon quickly squashed This Is Us rumors and reassured fans it is business as usual for the show.

“Hey, peeps! Don’t believe the hype @nbcthisisus is prepping to begin shooting this fall! Our writers are already working, and the only reason we’d delay until January is if a bad 2nd wave of Covid19 were to hit hard. safety of our cast & crew is very important to us. Don’t worry, This Is Us is raring to go!” he wrote alongside a picture of the Deadline article.

The comments section became flooded with fans thanking the actor for clarifying his remarks. There were also messages from fans wanting the cast and crew to be safe but also needed their This Is Us fix too.

Jon Huertas has reassured fans This Is Us plans to start production for Season 5 in time for the fall if it is allowed. There is still a lot that needs to be decided before shooting can begin. Most importantly, how to keep the cast and crew safe.

This Is Us Season 5 returns in fall 2020 on NBC.