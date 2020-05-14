This Is Us: Sterling K. Brown talks what is next for Pearson family in Season 5

Sterling K. Brown is dropping clues about This Is Us Season 5. The actor is teasing what is next for everyone’s favorite TV family, the Pearsons.

It has been nearly two months since fans last saw the Pearson family. The This Is Us Season 4 finale was a doozy, leaving fans with all sorts of feels. There were new characters, shocking truth bombs, and the massive fight between the Pearson boys.

The question of what will happen in Season 5 of This Is Us has been on viewers’ minds since credits rolled on the finale. Sterling is giving some insight into what is next, and it isn’t merely speculation on his part.

What stories will be explored in Season 5?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sterling dished about Season 5 storylines.

One story fans already know is a go for next season is the backstory on Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel’s (Jon Huertas) romance. Show creator Dan Fogelman spilled after the Season 4 final the evolution of Miguel and Rebecca as a couple would be explored in the upcoming season.

Sterling is looking forward to how Madison (Caitlin Thompson), and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) journey to parenthood plays out.

“It’s really going to be interesting to experience the Knocked Up storyline of Madison and Kevin and how exactly that whole thing looks because Madison is just such a wonderful character, and Caitlin does such a great job,” the actor shared with the magazine.

Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) adoption story will be a focal point for the upcoming season too. Sterling is excited to see what the writers have in store for the couple as they explore adoption. He is especially intrigued to see how Toby adapts to a child that is not biologically his, considering the challenge Toby had connecting with baby Jack.

What is next for Randall?

There is a big story coming up for Randall involving his past, and it is going to be quite a journey for the character.

“It has to do with this exploration of the past. In a similar way in which we went to Memphis [near the end of season 1] to find out things about where he came from, his father’s family, etc., it’s going to be something very much akin to that. But with its own little unique spin on it. I don’t want to say too much, but it should be cool,” Sterling spilled.

Also, Randall will deal with being on the outs with at least Kevin and possibly Kate. Rebecca’s illness and treatment will be a primary concern for Randall too. He was, after all, the one that forced Rebecca into doing the clinical trial.

Sterling K. Brown has given fans some clues into This Is Us Season 5.

One thing he can’t speak to is what happens if the show can’t resume production in time for the fall television season. There is a possibility fall television will look a lot different due to the coronavirus, and that would mean a delay in fans reuniting with the Pearson family.

This Is Us Season 5 will premiere in fall 2020 on NBC.