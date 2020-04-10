This is Us Season 5 premiere date, spoilers, and cast member details we know so far

This is Us Season 5 is already on the minds of fans, who are still reeling from the Season 4 finale.

The NBC show is on hiatus now, leaving a void in viewers’ hearts, which is why fans are clamoring for any information about the hit drama.

Although show creator Dan Fogelman likes to keep storylines a secret, there are a few details regarding the next season that he has spilled. Dan is vague, but it is at least some info to appease fans until the show returns.

New cast members

The core Pearson family will, of course, be back for next season. What about some of the new characters introduced during Season 4, though?

In an interview with Deadline, Dan shared the show is not done with Cassie (Jennifer Morrison) or Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) daughter Hailey (Adelaide Kane) will for sure be back in the future timeline with adult Jack (Blake Stadnik).

Following the Season 4 finale, Dan did reveal that Dr. Mason (Josh Hamilton) will play a pivotal role in Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) storyline.

If Dr. Mason is returning to the NBC drama, then it is likely his daughter, Sadie (Glory Rose), will be popping up too.

Like with the previous seasons, This Is Us will continue to introduce new characters that will interact with the Pearson family.

Season 5 spoilers

The next season is all about rebirth, according to the show creator. Dan has expressed Season 5 will be filled with uplifting moments and new beginnings.

“There will be a lot of new beginnings and particularly the words birth and rebirth is going to be a big thematic part of next season,” Dan shared with Glamour magazine.

Fans do know the upcoming season will focus on the fallout from Kevin and Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) massive blowup. The show will also dive into Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) romance, including how they got together.

The expanding of the family will be front and center too. Kevin and Madison are expecting twins, but she may not be the pregnant fiancé he references at the Big 3’s 40th birthday.

Kevin’s romantic journey to finding love and happiness is going to be pivotal in the new season too. Plus, Toby and Kate’s adoption journey will be featured.

This is Us Season 5 premiere date

NBC has not revealed the This Is Us Season 5 premiere date yet. However, based on the past four seasons, it is pretty easy to figure out when the hit drama will return.

Previously NBC has debuted the new season of This Is Us the last Tuesday of September. If the network intends to keep the show on the same night, which NBC will likely do, the drama could premiere on September 29.

This, of course, all depends on when production can resume after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The date may fluctuate, but viewers can count on the fact This Is Us will return in Fall 2020.