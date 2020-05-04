Chrissy Metz teases more dark Kate secrets to come in This Is Us Season 5

Chrissy Metz is teasing that more dark Kate secrets are ahead on This Is Us Season 5. The talented actress is letting fans know there is so much more to learn about her character.

However, diving into Kate and what makes her tick is not going to be an easy road. Besides losing Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) at such a young age, Kate also had an abusive boyfriend in Marc (Austin Abrams).

Kate has faced some rough times in the past and present. Her marriage endured a rough patch during Season 4, and Kate also adjusted to life as a mom of a blind son. It turns out that all might be nothing compared to what is to come for Kate.

Chrissy has a warning for fans

In an interview with TV Line, Chrissy spilled that she has spoken to This Is Us show creator Dan Fogelman about the next season of the hit NBC drama. She, of course, doesn’t drop any details. Still, Chrissy’s words are leaving an impression on fans, who can’t wait for the next season.

“We’re going to find out even more in-depth next season as to why she’s decided to, not necessarily use food, but use a substance hers being food because she’s been through some things that we haven’t, we don’t know yet,” Chrissy expressed to the website.

Based on Chrissy’s response, it could mean more secrets from the past, as well as ones that Kate deals with in the present too. Fans know that Dan has pretty much laid out each Pearson family member’s journey for the next couple of seasons.

Kate secrets have fans worried about her future

The news that there are even more dark days ahead for Kate has fans worried about her future. Kate’s absence from the flash-forward — where the family gathers around an ailing Rebecca (Mandy Moore) — has fans concerned.

Although Toby (Chris Sullivan) has been revealed in the future, he is not wearing a wedding ring. Plus, at Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) house, Toby told Randall (Sterling K. Brown) that he spoke to his son Jack, and they’re on the way.

Viewers learned in the Season 4 finale that Kate and Toby adopt a daughter. So, the “they” Toby is speaking of is not necessarily Kate and Jack. It could very well be Hailey and Jack, who would be teenagers at that point in the future.

Like every year, fans are going to have to be patient and wait as questions are answered throughout the season. Chrissy Metz teasing plot points about Kate has certainly raised eyebrows and it is going to be a long wait until Season 5.

This Is Us is currently on hiatus at NBC.