Chrishell Stause blasts Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn for sharing false Justin Hartley divorce details

Chrishell Stause is blasting her Selling Sunset costar, Christine Quinn, for sharing false details about her divorce from Justin Hartley.

The two ladies are far from friends, and Christine just gave Chrishell another reason not to trust her. Chrishell doesn’t want anyone speaking out on her split from the This Is Us star. It is her private business, but Christine chose to talk about Chrishell’s divorce in a recent interview.

Now the gloves are off, and Chrishell is responding to inaccurate information being reported.

What did Christine say?

On Monday, Christine gave more information on Chrishell and Justin’s divorce than the couple has since their split in November. She spoke to Page Six, revealing what information those at the Oppenheim Group knew before the divorce.

Christine explained that the group heard Justin and Chrishell were in therapy. She expressed that there were communication issues in the marriage before it ended.

The Selling Sunset star also called Justin an “absolute doll.” Christine claimed the former soap opera star was incredibly supportive of the company and the Netflix show.

Chrishell sets the record straight

Justin and Chrishell’s divorce shocked fans and the couple chose to keep the details of the split private.

Chrishell used Twitter to clarify Christine’s remarks and shut down any false information.

“I just learned Christine is giving press ‘information’ about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part,” she tweeted.

The Days of Our Lives alum then fired off another message expressing her frustration over someone using a private situation to promote themselves. Chrishell also made it clear that she is not surprised that Christine is the one talking about her personal life. She reminded her fans to check all sources before believing information.

Despite Justin and Chrishell keeping details of their marital woes private, the fallout of the divorce is featured on Selling Sunset Season 3. The show was not finished filming when the split news broke and it is a major storyline for the upcoming season.

Watching her personal life implode onscreen is not going to be easy for Chrishell. The actress has been doing a lot of promotion for the Netflix show and is trying to be open with fans while maintaining a sense of privacy.

Justin has not commented on the divorce or Selling Sunset.

This is all just one more reason for the two women to not like each other.

Selling Sunset Season 3 premieres on Friday, August 7 on Netflix.