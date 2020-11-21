Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset denies romance with DWTS star Sharna Burgess

Jason Oppenheim was watching Dancing With the Stars to support Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Strause, but was he watching for another reason?

The real estate mogul was recently spotted with another star from the show, Australian dancer Sharna Burgess.

He denies the romance

After being spotted last month on a lunch date, rumors flared that like the homes he sells, he’s off the market.

In an interview with Us Weekly, he attempted to debunk all the rumors and stated that there is “nothing romantic” between him and the dancer.

He noted that COVID-19 has affected his dating life and he said he would rather “be out with my friends” than on dates with multiple women.

While on the show, the cast joked about his inability to be in a serious relationship. While he hasn’t ruled out marriage, it would take a really special woman to take him out of the dating game.

In regards to getting married in the future, he said, “I think because I’m very happy right now, I’m definitely not going to settle.”

“So it’s going to have to be, you know, I have to find a really impressive woman, I think, to get me there. But I’m so open to it, for sure. I mean, I think I’m just open to being happy,” he continued.

His castmembers have to approve of his woman

If Jason ever does seriously date someone, one thing is for sure, he needs the approval of his Oppenheim group co-workers.

“I felt like [Chrishell Stause] and Mary [Fitzgerald] and Amanza [Smith] totally have to approve of the girls I date,” he told Us Weekly.

It does go the other way around as well. He noted that he would need to approve of Chrishell’s future man when the time comes.

Very protective over his employee, he said, “Whether she wants it or not, she’s getting it and I think she would expect that. [She’d know] that I would definitely — I think me and Mary would definitely — have to meet him, in terms of the guy. I mean, she always makes a good decision and she’ll be with a really solid dude.”

While Season 3 of this hit show was wildly successful, Season 4 has yet to be revealed. Fans are still waiting for the official announcement, but Jason is confident it will happen.

Do you think Jason will settle down eventually, or will he be an L.A. playboy forever?

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.