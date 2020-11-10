Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is ready to date again, says cheating is her dealbreaker

It has been a year since Chrishell Stause split from her ex-husband Justin Hartley. Her very public divorce was featured on season three of Selling Sunset.

After rumors that she hooked up with her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko, Chrishell has said that she is ready to date again.

She has also admitted that she is open to becoming a future Bachelorette on the popular franchise. She was reportedly in talks to become a Bachelorette 10 years ago, but it just didn’t pan out.

Chrishell then began dating and eventually married Justin. Now that she is single again, she is open to other options.

Chrishell Stause hopes to date again soon

Chrishell revealed that when she does start dating again, she has one dealbreaker- she will not put up with cheaters.

Chrishell said that if she were to appear on The Bachelorette, she would not date anyone who had a girl back home. Often, contestants who have girlfriends or a romance back home come on to the show.

She said she would not entertain a man like that at all. In terms of former Bachelorette contestants, she has said that Mike Johnson is her type.

Chrishell said that many men have been trying to ask her out since her divorce, but she has been too busy filming Selling Sunset and then Dancing With the Stars to start anything serious.

Now that she is off Dancing With the Stars and Selling Sunset is on hiatus, she wants to start dating again.

Perhaps she will become the next Bachelorette

While many fans hope Chrishell will be the next Bachelorette, we don’t have any indication that that is in the cards.

For now, Chrishell says that lots of hockey players have been trying to ask her out. Perhaps she will move on with a sexy hockey player!

Her ex-husband Justin has already moved on. He is currently dating former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas. They began dating in May.

We can’t wait to see who Chrishell starts dating! We wish her all the best and hope she finds happiness with someone new.

If Selling Sunset comes back, we may see a new relationship for Chrishell play out on the show.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus. Season 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix.