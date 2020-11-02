Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause was in talks to become a lead on The Bachelorette 10 years ago

Chrishell Stause was almost cast as The Bachelorette in 2008. If that had happened, her entire life would have changed, and she likely wouldn’t be where she is now.

Robert Mills appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files. That is where the revelation about Chrishell came from.

He is the Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials, and Late Night Programming and spilled some tea that Bachelorette and Bachelor fans had never heard before.

Why was Chrishell Stause almost cast on The Bachelorette?

Back then, Chrishell Stause was on All My Children in the role of Amanda Dillon. She was a staple on the show, the daughter of legacy characters. Stause was part of an amazing group of young women in the soap scene, and her notoriety was growing.

On the podcast, Robert Mills revealed he had met Chrishell for lunch, and things went well. In fact, he left the lunch convinced that she would be the next lead on The Bachelorette.

That would have been a dream come true for the soap star who has made her love for reality television well-known over the years.

DeAnna Pappas was given the lead over Chrishell Stause that year. It worked out well for ABC, and without a shot at The Bachelorette, the All My Children star went on to do other things in the meantime.

Where is Chrishell Stause now?

Currently, Chrishell Stause is competing on the new season of Dancing with the Stars. She is also a lead on the Netflix reality show about real estate, Selling Sunset.

After All My Children ended, Chrishell did her soap rounds and appeared on both Days of our Lives and The Young and the Restless. She was a familiar face in the genre, and viewers loved to watch her.

She married Justin Hartley in 2017.

The two had been dating for a while before becoming engaged and tying the knot. Their marriage lasted two years before he filed for divorce last November.

All of this played out while she was filming Selling Sunset, which gave the show a new level of popularity. Even though Chrishell Stause hasn’t been lucky in love, she is still hopeful. Nothing has been ruled out where love is concerned.

With the recent news that The Bachelorette was almost a possibility for Chrishell, maybe ABC could give it another go?

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.